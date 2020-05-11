Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

YouTube star Corey La Barrie dies after L.A. car crash on his 25th birthday; suspect arrested

×
By Tracy Brown
Matthew Ormseth
May 11, 2020
6:15 PM
Share

Corey La Barrie died Sunday after a car crash in Los Angeles. It was the YouTube star’s 25th birthday.

His brother, Jarrad La Barrie, shared the news in an Instagram tribute Monday, describing it as “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.”

“This isn’t something I thought I would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time ... but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving,” Jarrad La Barrie wrote.

Daniel Joseph Silva, a celebrity tattoo artist, was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of murder.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Police Department said Silva was driving fast in a 2020 McLaren 600LT about 9:40 p.m. Sunday when he lost control, ran off the road and hit a stop sign and a tree at the corner of Huston Street and Carpenter Avenue in Valley Village.

Silva’s passenger, whom police have identified only as a 25-year-old man, died at a hospital. An LAPD spokesman said Monday that the department wasn’t naming the victim because his next of kin had yet to be notified. Silva tried to flee the crash but was stopped by people who came to help, the LAPD said.

Corey La Barrie had most recently turned to posting videos about what he and his roommates, also influencers, were up to as they stayed home because of the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

His birthday celebrations Sunday included a livestream on his Twitch channel. He had shared his plans with YouTube followers in a video posted Saturday titled “Deleting This Video In 24 Hours....”

Fans have started sharing tributes in the comment section of what has now become La Barrie’s final YouTube video.

Entertainment & ArtsCalifornia
Newsletter
Your essential guide to the arts in L.A.

Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Tracy Brown
Follow Us
Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.
Matthew Ormseth
Follow Us
Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement