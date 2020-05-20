Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Coronavirus is already changing the book industry. Here’s how

(Peter and Maria Hoey / For The Times)
By L.A. Times Staff
How bad is it for local bookstores, really? Will publishing change for good after the coronavirus pandemic?

Like most others, the book industry is holding its breath and counting its meager blessings. As California bookstores reopen with curbside pickup, here’s a closer look at the state of the industry.
