Across L.A., booksellers are scrambling to stay afloat amid coronavirus concerns

As movie theaters, performance venues, gyms, libraries, sporting events and even Disneyland are shutting down to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, bookstores in Los Angeles and beyond are being forced to make some very tough decisions.

Echo Park’s beloved Stories Books & Cafe closed its doors Monday in response to the pandemic. Why? “Because it’s the safest, most responsible decision we can make,” co-owner Alex Maslansky said in a phone interview.

Though book sales remained strong last week, cafe sales dropped 50%, forcing Maslansky and his business partner, Claudia Colodro, to make the difficult decision to lock up indefinitely. “We will defer to science to tell us when it’s safe to open,” he said.

The decision comes a day after L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered bars, movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers to close to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Restaurants were forced to halt dine-in service and limit business to takeout and delivery . The L.A. County Library also closed all of its 86 locations Sunday until the end of the month to comply with state restrictions on the size of gatherings.

In New York, the Strand Bookstore shuttered its physical location and online checkout until further notice. Portland’s famed indie bookstore Powell’s announced it would close its five stores through the end of March but would keep online shopping open. In Washington, D.C., Capitol Hill Books took a different approach to the pandemic. Rather than shutting down completely, the business shifted to private, one-hour appointments.

Ever dream of having Capitol Hill Books all to yourself? Now you can. Email us to reserve a one hour time slot. info@capitolhillbooks-dc.com pic.twitter.com/orHg1VfAKR — Capitol Hill Books (@chbooksdc) March 16, 2020

Not all bookstores across Los Angeles have shut their physical doors. At Pages in Manhattan Beach, customers wandered in Monday morning at a steady trickle. Some browsed the shelves, but many were there to purchase puzzles for kids out of school. “I just sold five of six puzzles this morning and we’ve only been open an hour,” said manager Kristin Rasmussen.

The beach-side bookshop is offering curbside pickup and home delivery in the area to keep business moving and customers at home. “No matter what happens, we’ll keep doing what we do,” Rasmussen said. “It just might look a little different.” As she spoke, Rasmussen pointed to several bags of books on the counter, lined up and ready for home delivery. “If you’re caring for your elderly relative, we can deliver to the doorstep, with no contact.”

Vroman’s Bookstore is also taking measures to encourage customers to hunker down. It’s offering 99-cent shipping for all sales within L.A. County as well as curbside pickup. Heeding guidelines from the California Department of Public Health, the shop also canceled all author appearances and story time events at its Pasadena and Hastings Ranch locations through the end of March.

Chevalier’s Books in Hancock Park was busy over the weekend, staffers said, selling a lot of middle reader books; Monday the store saw fewer customers, buying mostly adult fiction. While curbside pickup and delivery are under consideration, the rapid developments in coronavirus news have made it difficult to plan. “It’s not even one day at a time,” said one staffer. “It’s one half hour at a time.”

West Hollywood’s iconic Book Soup was mostly empty Monday afternoon, but the phones rang nonstop as customers called to arrange shipping or drive-through pickup for the most sought-after titles.

“The energy is a little weird,” said bookseller Ben Szymanski, 27, who wore disposable gloves while he worked. “Today is pretty quiet, but it was busy on Saturday with people who wanted to stock up.”

(1/2) We're encouraging customers to stay home as much as possible & take advantage of our website & online shopping. So for a limited time we are offering 99¢ shipping to LA County! Just select "99¢ Media Mail LA County" at checkout. pic.twitter.com/9yjCVloWsH — Vroman's Bookstore (@vromans) March 16, 2020

At downtown’s cavernous Last Bookstore, owner Josh Spencer was still grappling with how to deal with an unprecedented situation. He saw sales plummet 50% over the weekend, shortly after President Trump declared a national emergency over the outbreak.

“We’re struggling pretty hard,” Spencer said in a phone interview Monday, “we’re getting ready to emphasize our e-commerce on social media and focusing our online sales through Amazon and EBay.” He’s also considering offering home delivery.

Though the bookstore was far from empty Monday afternoon — tourists still took Instagram selfies in the upstairs book tunnel and labyrinth, and readers flipped through potential purchases in the armchairs — the volume of traffic inside the multistory establishment was markedly subdued.

“A lot of us have stopped coming in, so it’s kind of a bare-bones staff at this moment,” said manager Chon McLeary, explaining that those still working were primarily employees who couldn’t afford to forgo the paycheck. They are trying to take precautions — washing their hands “all the time,” wearing masks if they need to and ensuring that there is disinfectant at every station.

Chon McLeary, manager of the Last Bookstore in downtown L.A., said he and a reduced staff are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus while the business remains open. (Julia Wick / Los Angeles Times)

As far as maintaining a 6-foot distance from others, “it’s been pretty empty in the store so it hasn’t been hard to keep social distance,” said Spencer.

For Lucy Cates and Jackson Bailey, both 21-year-old college students, the Last Bookstore was the obvious place to be. “I think this is a really unique time where you can’t do a lot of things you would want to do, and we both really like to read,” said Cates.

The sparsity of customers enhanced the browsing experience too. “If this place was insanely crowded, I probably wouldn’t have come in,” Bailey said, as Cates pulled a small sanitizer spray out of a leather “Feminist” fannypack and squirted some into her friend’s hands.

Sales at the Last Bookstore plummeted over the weekend shortly after President Trump announced a national emergency over the coronavirus. (Julia Wick / Los Angeles Times)

While the bookstore has enough orders to stay open for now, that could change if sales continue to fall. “If this keeps up for another week or two, then it may be impossible to stay open,” Spencer said. “We might just have to close, but I don’t think we’ll go out of business.”

Diesel in Brentwood also had no immediate plans to close, though traffic Monday afternoon was far below the usual number. “Normally we’re packed around this time, especially when kids are out of school,” said Joey Puente, one of two clerks at the store on a day of reduced hours.

“Lots of people are coming in for a specific purpose, getting one or a few books on a list and leaving — not much browsing,” said Puente.

Store clerk Lynn Aime usually offers curbside pickup only as a special courtesy on weekends, but now does it every day for customers requesting it; one even volunteered to deliver books for free. But for those who still wanted the physical experience of wandering the aisles, an industrial-size bottle of hand sanitizer was available at the counter.

“It’s important for us to be open so people can have a sense of normalcy,” said Puente.

How can bibliophiles support their local literary gems during difficult times? The website Literary Hub put together some suggestions, which included signing up for newsletters, organizing digital book clubs and taking virtual classes from writers.

Or bookworms can just keep buying, no matter what.

“We sold out of [Albert] Camus’ ‘The Plague’ pretty quickly,” said Maslansky. Preparing to close Stories Books Monday afternoon, he found one last used copy of the existentialist novel for one lucky customer. He’ll keep shipping orders “during the duration of the plague,” but encouraged buyers to look ahead.

“People can still buy gift cards for the post-COVID future if they want.”

Sonja Sharp, Julia Wick, Donna Wares, Alison Brower and Boris Kachka contributed reporting.