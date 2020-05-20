‘Zoey’s Extraordinary’s Playlist’ star Jane Levy is preparing for tears if the show returns

In the latest episode of The Times’ TV podcast, “Can’t Stop Watching,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary’s Playlist” star Jane Levy offers her thoughts on what lies ahead if the NBC show gets picked up for a second season. The first season, which wrapped its run this month, ended with Zoey’s (Levy) father, Mitch (Peter Gallagher), dying after a heartbreaking battle with progressive supranuclear palsy.

“I think that moving forward [on the show], it’s about how we move forward after loss. I was thinking about this the other day, because I was like, ‘I wonder if in Season 2 I’m going to have to cry so much? And then I was like, ‘Of course, I will.’ The grieving process is in some ways, I imagine, never over. It changes forms... In Season 2 or seasons moving forward, it’s [about] how we live after such monumental loss.”

Listen to “Can’t Stop Watching” to hear the rest of our interview with Levy, including how the quarantine-at-home era has allowed time for self reflection, the way ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary has her running around the house and why her role in “Zoey’s Extraordinary’s Playlist” has changed her for the better. And if you want more TV in your life, check out our past conversations with “Ozark’s” Julia Garner, “The Good Fight’s” Christine Baranski and more.