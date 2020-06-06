Gospel and Greek tragedy in ‘Antigone in Ferguson’: Your weekend must-watch

Past and present collide in “Antigone in Ferguson,” created in response to the 2014 killing of African American teen Michael Brown by a white police officer in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014.

This mix of theater and gospel music developed by Theater of War Productions repurposes Sophocles’ ancient Greek tragedy — about a grieving woman who is forbidden by royal edict from burying her brother, who lies dead on a nearby battlefield — for an exploration of social justice and racial inequality.

All Arts, an online platform from PBS station WNET, presents a 2018 film of the production recorded at the Harlem Stage in New York City with a cast that includes Obie Award winner Eisa Davis (“Passing Strange”), “The Good Wife” actor Chris Noth and Michael Brown’s former high school music and drama teacher, Duane Foster.

The play can be streamed for free and on demand at allarts.org and pbs.org.

Looking for other ways to engage with culture while the coronavirus crisis keeps you mostly at home? We’ll continue to share picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s this weekend’s list, all times Pacific.

“Sanctuary: Recent Acquisitions to the Permanent Collection”

The California African American Museum offers highlights from the current exhibition (closed by COVID-19) exploring themes of refuge and safety. Also included: short clips of featured artists Adia Millett, Janna Ireland, April Bey and Carla Jay Harris discussing their artworks. Available anytime. Free. caamuseum.org

“One World. One Idyllwild.”

Idyllwild Arts Academy presents a 24-hour fundraiser featuring performances by student musicians, dancers and other performers from all over the globe, plus appearances by famous alumni including artist Shepard Fairey, “American Idol” finalist Casey Abrams and journalist Celeste Headlee. Noon Saturday to noon Sunday. Free; donations accepted. idyllwildarts.org

“ink”

The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi streams a 2019 performance of the closing segment of choreographer Camille A. Brown’s dance theater trilogy exploring African American identity. Available on demand through Wednesday. Free. facebook.com

“The Tempest for Our Time”

Company members from Shakespeare by the Sea, Shakespeare Napa Valley, Prague Shakespeare Company and others take part in a live online performance of the Bard’s fantasy-drama about a banished duke turned wizard on a magical isle. 11 a.m. Saturday. Pay what you can. thestreamingtheatre.wixsite.com and twitch.tv/thestreamingtheatre

“Hotel at the End of the Universe”

The Leigh Purtill Ballet Company in La Cañada Flintridge hosts a watch party for this fantastical dance fable. 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Free. youtube.com

Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music

This monthly celebration normally held at New York City’s South Street Seaport Museum continues online using Zoom. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Free. Register to receive the link via email at seaportmuseum.org

“Citizen: An American Lyric”

L.A.’s Fountain Theatre reunites cast members from the original 2015 production for a live reading of Stephen Sachs’ adaptation of poet Claudia Rankine’s award-winning exploration of racism in the United States. 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. facebook.com/TheFountainTheatre, youtube.com/FountainTheatre, zoom.us (zoom ID 959 8241 0639) and on Twitter @fountaintheatre

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill”

Audra McDonald took home one of her six Tony Awards for her portrayal of legendary jazz vocalist Billie Holiday in this tune-filled bio-musical. Available anytime beginning Sunday. $8.99 a month, with a seven-day free trial. broadwayhd.com

“June Is Bustin’ in All Over”

Broadway veterans perform in this livestream concert presented by the cabaret series Kritzerland Upstairs at Vitello’s to benefit the Group Rep Theatre in North Hollywood. 5 p.m. Sunday. Free; donations accepted. facebook.com/KritzerlandUpstairsatVitellos and youtube.com

Our recurring coronavirus-era recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.