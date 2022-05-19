Six picks for your L.A. weekend: ‘Hamlet,’ Verdi’s ‘Aida,’ a bug fair and more

Two classic tragedies — one theatrical, the other operatic — and a celebration of all things entomological make our short list of Southern California cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘Hamlet’

The melancholy Dane seeks vengeance on the murderer of his father, the king, in Antaeus Theatre Company’s stripped-down staging of Shakespeare’s tragic tale. Elizabeth Swain directs. For ages 13 and older. Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center, 110 E. Broadway, Glendale. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through June 20. $40. (818) 506-1983. antaeus.org

‘Aida’

An Ethiopian princess and an Egyptian warrior share an ill-fated romance as Los Angeles Opera presents veteran director Francesca Zambello’s 2016 reimagining of Verdi’s epic musical drama. With soprano Latonia Moore and tenor Russell Thomas. Sung in Italian with English supertitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, the Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; other dates through June 12. $29-$399. (213) 972-8001. laopera.org

Bug Fair 2022

Creepy crawlies will be out in force as this kid-friendly, insect-centric festival returns with live presentations, musical performances, hands-on activities and more. Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, 900 Exposition Blvd., L.A. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $7-$15 (includes museum admission); advance purchase required. (213) 763-3466. nhm.org

‘Xavela Lux Aeterna’

L.A.-based multidisciplinary artist Dorian Wood is joined by Isaura String Quartet and guitarist Michael Corwin for this celebration of beloved Costa Rican singer and LGBTQ icon Chavela Vargas. Los Angeles Union Station, Ticketing Hall, 800 N. Alameda St., downtown L.A. 8:30 p.m. Friday. Free. Limited seating; reservations recommended. unionstationla.com

‘The Most Beautiful Home ... Maybe’

The current housing crisis in our fair city is examined in this irreverent, immersive and multimedia-enhanced performance starring singer-actor Karla Mosley and created by artist-activist duo Mark-n-Sparks. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. 8:30 p.m. Thursday, 4 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, 8:30 p.m. Saturday. $13-$25 (the Saturday performance also will be available to livestream, $8-$15). (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

‘Nevenka Then & Now, Part 2’

The L.A.-based women’s choir specializing in choral music from Eastern Europe continues its 45th-anniversary celebration with an outdoor performance featuring favorite repertoire from the past two decades plus an appearance by acclaimed Bulgarian singer Tzvetanka Varimezova. Farnsworth Park Amphitheater, 800 Mt. Curve Ave. East, Altadena. 4 p.m. Sunday. $22; advance purchase required; no tickets available at the door. nevenka.org