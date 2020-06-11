A free, virtual Ojai Music Festival: Your quarantine must-watch of the day

This year’s live, in-person Ojai Music Festival was canceled. But fear not: You can still sample some stimulating music and conversation — sans sun, moon and stars — with the 74th Ojai Music Festival, Virtual Edition.

Running through Sunday, this online version of the annual outdoor classical music showcase, normally held at the Libbey Bowl in Ojai, will feature artist conversations, musical selections and more.

First up: The festival’s 2020 musical director, composer-conductor Matthias Pintscher, remembers his friendship with the late French composer Pierre Boulez. Subsequent nights will include appearances by composers Olga Neuwirth and Steve Reich and the Calder Quartet.

The festival is free to stream at 7 p.m. nightly through Sunday at ojaifestival.org, where each night’s stream also will be available on-demand afterward.

Looking for other ways to engage with culture while the coronavirus crisis keeps you mostly at home? We’ll continue to share picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Thursday’s list, all times Pacific.

“Scraps”

The Matrix Theatre in Hollywood presents a film of the company’s 2019 production of Geraldine Inoa’s drama about an African American teen’s family and friends trying to cope in the aftermath of his fatal shooting by a white police officer in Brooklyn. An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Available anytime. Free. youtube.com

“Escape”

L.A.-based Heidi Duckler Dance streams this site-specific 2019 dance work filmed in Chile and inspired by the stories of everyday Chileans who took to the streets to protest against social injustice and economic inequality. A Q&A with the artists follows. 5 p.m. Thursday. Free with RSVP; $15 suggested donation. eventbrite.com

“Experience 26: OOMO (Out of Many, One)”

El Segundo Museum of Art offers a livestream of photographic artist Nicole Maloney’s interactive digital sculpture exploring human interconnectedness. Available anytime until Sept. 26. Free. esmoa.org

Union Station Summer Sessions

This new monthlong virtual series, hosted by Naz Perez, gets underway with the showcase “Mad About Magic,” featuring some of L.A.'s top magicians and mentalists. 7 p.m. Thursday. Free. facebook.com/UnionStationLA and youtube.com

“Opening Night”

The New York Times launches its new “Offstage” series with this salute to the current Broadway season that was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Highlights include a performance by Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk and the cast of the Stephen Sondheim musical “Company,” a song from the Alanis Morissette musical “Jagged Little Pill” and a dramatic monologue from the Adam Rapp thriller “The Sound Inside” performed by Mary-Louise Parker. 4 p.m. Thursday. Free. Register at timesevents.nytimes.com/broadway

“Still, We Dance”

Dancers from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ailey II and others perform in this virtual fundraiser. 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Free; donations accepted. alvinailey.org

“Proud: Black & Queer in America”

This new conversation series hosted by Dyllón Burnside from the FX series “Pose” kicks off with guests including Burnside’s “Pose” costar Billy Porter plus author and transgender activist Janet Mock, Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David and Mayor Steven Reed of Birmingham, Ala. 3 p.m. Thursday. Free. On Instagram Live at @dyllonburnside

Our recurring coronavirus-era recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.