Hollywood cheers as Supreme Court protects LGBTQ workers: ‘Finally, some good news’

Celebrities in the LGBTQ community and beyond are celebrating on social media after the Supreme Court ruled Monday that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination.

Indya Moore, Janet Mock, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Taylor Swift, George Takei, Tim Cook, Stephen King and Karlie Kloss are among the entertainment luminaries tweeting about the historic ruling, which can be read to forbid bias against workers because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“SUPREME COURT OVER RULES IT IS ILLEGAL TO FIRE SOMEONE FOR BEING QUEER OR TRANS,” tweeted activist and “Pose” star Moore, expressing their excitement in all caps. “CAN I GET A-PERIOD???!!!!”

SUPREME COURT OVER RULES IT IS ILLEGAL TO FIRE SOMEONE FOR BEING QUEER OR TRANS. CAN I GET A-PERIOD???!!!! — Black trans life is precious (@IndyaMoore) June 15, 2020

Mock, whose trailblazing career credits include directing Ryan Murphy’s “Pose” and “Hollywood,” offered her gratitude to others fighting for LGBTQ rights.

“A victory hard won in the courts & on the streets,” she wrote. “Grateful to the lawyers, organizers & activists but most grateful to those who had to live stealth or closeted, who lost jobs for living their truth, who left parts of themselves at their employers door.”

A victory hard won in the courts & on the streets. Grateful to the lawyers, organizers & activists but most grateful to those who had to live stealth or closeted, who lost jobs for living their truth, who left parts of themselves at their employers door. https://t.co/4aaSZBOlbz — Janet Mock (@janetmock) June 15, 2020

A year after she declared her support for the LGBTQ community with the song “You Need to Calm Down,” Swift also weighed in with some rainbow and multicolored heart emojis.

“YES!!” she tweeted. “Thank you to the Supreme Court Justices who voted in favor and all the advocates who have fought so hard for this! We still have a long way to go to reach equality, but this is a beautiful step forward.”

YES!! Thank you to the Supreme Court Justices who voted in favor and all the advocates who have fought so hard for this! We still have a long way to go to reach equality, but this is a beautiful step forward. 🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🌈 https://t.co/zTd3i5P2TL — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 15, 2020

“Queer Eye” grooming expert Van Ness chimed in with a rainbow pride flag, a crying emoji and a simple "[Hell] yes Supreme Court” — except his own words were slightly more emphatic.

The human-rights achievement comes during what has been a challenging Pride month for the LGBTQ community. Several of the entertainers responding to Monday’s ruling have also been vocal about “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling‘s high-profile anti-trans remarks and President Trump’s recent move to overturn healthcare protections for transgender people, as well as the killings of Black trans individuals including Tony McDade, Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells and Riah Milton.

Here’s a sampling of reactions to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision.

It feels bizarre to still be fighting for the most basic, obvious human rights. THANK YOU @ACLU, @chasestrangio & all the lawyers/activists who worked for years. THANK YOU Aimee Stephens, Don Zarda & Gerald Bostock. RIP Aimee. RIP Don. RIP Marsha. RIP Sylvia. THIS TOOK TOO LONG. https://t.co/6Fa01A7yHv — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 15, 2020

Hooray! The Supreme Court just issued a landmark ruling saying that Federal law protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination. The vote was 6 humans to 3 backward-looking nincompoops. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 15, 2020

Finally, some good news in this hellish year. 🌈🌈🙌🏽 Civil Rights Law Protects L.G.B.T. Workers, Supreme Court Rules - The New York Times https://t.co/0n9BolhMOq — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) June 15, 2020

Today the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision that the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which banned employee discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin, also protects LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination! ❤️💚💜💛💙🧡 — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) June 15, 2020

The world is only getting browner and gayer, so you better hop aboard, or you’re going to miss the bus. Even a conservative Supreme Court got on the bus. What a great day for America. Woo hoo!!! — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 15, 2020

Grateful for today’s decision by the Supreme Court. LGBTQ people deserve equal treatment in the workplace and throughout society, and today’s decision further underlines that federal law protects their right to fairness. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 15, 2020

The LGBTQ civil rights movement began 51 years ago with the Stonewall Riots, led by trans POC heroes. Today we mark another milestone in our struggle for equality with a victory in the Supreme Court, extending Title VII nondiscrimination protections to LGBTQs.



O happy day! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 15, 2020

Trump and his “Justice” Department, homophobes and religious bigots, ICE, and the NRA are all having a VERY bad day at the Supreme Court.



Thoughts and prayers. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 15, 2020

It’s never been more imperative to pass the equality act 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/e9baV2XG3q — Antoni Porowski (@antoni) June 15, 2020

Thank you SCOTUS for restoring my faith in this country.

Supreme Court rules that workers cannot be fired for being gay or transgender https://t.co/Z9R77GcfxZ — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) June 15, 2020