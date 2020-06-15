Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hollywood cheers as Supreme Court protects LGBTQ workers: ‘Finally, some good news’

"Queer Eye"
Karamo Brown, left, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Bobby Berk in “Queer Eye.”
(Carin Baer / Netflix )
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
June 15, 2020
12:10 PM
UPDATED12:58 PM
Celebrities in the LGBTQ community and beyond are celebrating on social media after the Supreme Court ruled Monday that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination.

Indya Moore, Janet Mock, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Taylor Swift, George Takei, Tim Cook, Stephen King and Karlie Kloss are among the entertainment luminaries tweeting about the historic ruling, which can be read to forbid bias against workers because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“SUPREME COURT OVER RULES IT IS ILLEGAL TO FIRE SOMEONE FOR BEING QUEER OR TRANS,” tweeted activist and “Pose” star Moore, expressing their excitement in all caps. “CAN I GET A-PERIOD???!!!!”

Mock, whose trailblazing career credits include directing Ryan Murphy’s “Pose” and “Hollywood,” offered her gratitude to others fighting for LGBTQ rights.

“A victory hard won in the courts & on the streets,” she wrote. “Grateful to the lawyers, organizers & activists but most grateful to those who had to live stealth or closeted, who lost jobs for living their truth, who left parts of themselves at their employers door.”

A year after she declared her support for the LGBTQ community with the song “You Need to Calm Down,” Swift also weighed in with some rainbow and multicolored heart emojis.

“YES!!” she tweeted. “Thank you to the Supreme Court Justices who voted in favor and all the advocates who have fought so hard for this! We still have a long way to go to reach equality, but this is a beautiful step forward.”

“Queer Eye” grooming expert Van Ness chimed in with a rainbow pride flag, a crying emoji and a simple "[Hell] yes Supreme Court” — except his own words were slightly more emphatic.

The human-rights achievement comes during what has been a challenging Pride month for the LGBTQ community. Several of the entertainers responding to Monday’s ruling have also been vocal about “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling‘s high-profile anti-trans remarks and President Trump’s recent move to overturn healthcare protections for transgender people, as well as the killings of Black trans individuals including Tony McDade, Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells and Riah Milton.

Here’s a sampling of reactions to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision.

