Watch: ‘Finding Nemo’ director Andrew Stanton on the Ultimate Summer Movie Showdown

Director Andrew Stanton joins film critic Justin Chang at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss “Finding Nemo,” the latest film chosen by Times readers in the Ultimate Summer Movie Showdown.

The live video conversation is available on the Los Angeles Times Classic Hollywood Facebook Page. Or tune in on YouTube and Twitter.

This week Chang sat down with entertainment columnists Mary McNamara and Glenn Whipp to discuss the movie, the chords it strikes with parents and children, and why so many of the best Pixar movies speak to both.

“‘Finding Nemo’ is a great family movie, but it’s also a pretty great movie about family,” Chang writes.

To recap the rules: Each week, Chang presents readers with a list of movies from 1975 to 2019, all of which were released during a particular summer timeframe. You may vote for your favorites on his Twitter account, @JustinCChang. Each week’s polls are posted at 5 p.m. PT Tuesday.

You watch the winning movie on your own, then we convene at 6 p.m. Thursdays for a livestreaming event hosted by Chang and featuring special guests.

What’s next: “Jurassic Park” edged out “Speed” and “E.T.” in the final votingfor the next #UltimateSummerMovie.

Join Chang at 6 p.m. June 25 for a live conversation about “Jurassic Park” on the Los Angeles Times Classic Hollywood Facebook Page, YouTube and Twitter.

