Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Movies

The L.A. Times Ultimate Summer Movie Showdown

Summer Movie Showdown
It’s time for an #UltimateSummerMovie Showdown.
(Los Angles Times)
By Justin ChangFilm Critic 
May 7, 2020
9:26 AM
Share

For all intents and purposes, the 2020 summer movie season is canceled.

I have a modest and enjoyably time-killing proposal: What if we took this summer — set to be the worst summer at the movies since the dawn of the medium more than a century ago — and instead used it to celebrate the best? What if we put our heads together and, over the next four months of presumed self-quarantine, compiled a list of our favorite summer movies week after week and watched and discussed them from the safety of our homes?

What if we turned the summer of 2020 into the Ultimate Summer Movie Showdown?

Read more, including voting times and rules >>

Week 2

This week ‘Bridesmaids’ and 15 more compete

Advertisement

“Bridesmaids”
The cast of “Bridesmaids.”
(Suzanne Hanover / Universal)

There are no Marvel movies in contention this week, which covers movies that opened in U.S. theaters between May 8-14 , 1975-2019. But there are some excellent movies, and even the also-rans commanded passionate support among the Times colleagues who helped me hash out the list. There are “Friday the 13th,” “The Natural,” “The Fifth Element” and more.

Read more and get the entire list for week 2 >>

Week 1

Advertisement

Our critics take another look at ‘The Avengers’ in the #UltimateSummerMovie Showdown

The Avengers
From left, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Chris Evans as Captain America and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in 2012’s “The Avengers.”
(Zade Rosenthal / Marvel Entertainment)

The #UltimateSummerMovie Showdown is underway, and voters have chosen “The Avengers” (2012) as their winner for Week 1, dedicated to movies first released in theaters from May 1-7 (between 1975 and 2019). Times film critic Justin Chang sat down with entertainment columnist Glenn Whipp to discuss the dominant performance of the 2012 Disney/Marvel blockbuster and where it fits amid the overall glut of superhero movies.

Read the discussion >>

MoviesEntertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Only good movies

Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Justin Chang
Follow Us
Justin Chang has been a film critic for the Los Angeles Times since 2016. He is the author of the book “FilmCraft: Editing” and serves as chair of the National Society of Film Critics and secretary of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement