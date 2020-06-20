Chris D’Elia: ‘All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual’

Comedian Chris D’Elia issued the following statement to TMZ on Wednesdayafter multiple women on social media accused him of sexual impropriety:

I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point​. ​

All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.

That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.