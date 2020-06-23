Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian mourn Steve Bing’s unexpected death

Elizabeth Hurley, the British actress-model who had a son with Steve Bing, expressed her grief early Tuesday after the film financier-philanthropist’s death Monday afternoon in Century City.

Bing, 55, fell to his death from the 27th floor of a residential high-rise in Century City. Authorities told The Times that foul play was not suspected.

“I’m saddened beyond belief that Steve is no longer with us,” Hurley wrote on social media. “Our time together was very happy & although there were some tough times, the memories of a sweet, kind man are what matter. We became close again in the last year & last spoke on our son’s 18th. This is devastating news.”

Their son, Damian Hurley, turned 18 on April 4. He has appeared in a couple of episodes of E!'s “The Royals” while his mother appeared regularly in the series as Queen Helena. She was also in Hulu’s “Runaways.”

After Hurley and actor Hugh Grant split in early 2000, she and Bing had a year-long relationship that got complicated — bringing on the “tough times” she mentioned Tuesday — after she told Bing she was pregnant and he disputed whether he was the father. Damian was born in 2002.

Hurley, 55, insisted at the time that she had been “completely loyal and faithful” to him, the Guardian reported.

Bing had issued a statement at the time saying, “Ms Hurley and I were not in an exclusive relationship when she became pregnant. It is her choice to be a single mother. If indeed I am the father, I will be an extremely involved and responsible parent.”

In June 2002, the DNA test he had demanded identified Bing as the father.

Damian Hurley posted a message Tuesday on Instagram as well, thanking everyone who had reached out about the “devastating news.”

“This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends,” he said.