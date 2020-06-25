A free ‘Falsettos’ watch party: How to join the sing-along

Calling all “Falsettos.” Christian Borle headed the 2016 cast of a Tony-nominated revival of the William Finn-James Lapine musical about a middle-aged gay man and his relationships with family members, lovers and friends. Borle shared the stage with Stephanie J. Block, Andrew Rannells and Brandon Uranowitz.

In celebration of LGBTQ Pride month, Broadway HD and Lincoln Center are teaming up to stream a free sing-along watch party of a 2017 performance of the show. The festivities get underway at 5 p.m. Thursday at broadwayhd.com, where the show will be available on demand until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Looking for other ways to engage with culture while the coronavirus crisis keeps you — mostly — at home? We’ll continue to share picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more — plus some live, in-person happenings. Here’s our list for Thursday, all times Pacific.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

“Game of Thrones” actress Gwendoline Christie heads the cast as National Theatre at Home streams a 2019 performance of the Bard’s sylvan fantasy. 11 a.m. Thursday; available for seven days. Free. youtube.com

Advertisement

“Soundtrack of Our Lives: A Celebration for the Film and TV Music Community”

Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Sting, Elisabeth Moss, Reba McEntire, Harvey Fierstein and “Weird Al” Yankovic are among the famous faces featured in this benefit for Grammy-run charity MusiCares. Noon Thursday. Free. youtube.com

“Can’t Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community”

Katy Perry, Ricky Martin, Adam Lambert, Melissa Etheridge and “Pose” star Billy Porter are among the talents taking part in this virtual celebration presented by iHeartRadio. 6 p.m. Thursday. Free. facebook.com/iheartradio

“Clock Tower Comedy”

Comedy troupe Baby Wants Candy performs in a new installment of Union Station’s live Summer Sessions series. 7 p.m. Thursday. Free. facebook.com/UnionStationLA and youtube.com/channel

Advertisement

Petersen Automotive Museum

The much buzzed-about Tesla Cybertruck is on display until July 5 in the lobby at the recently reopened institution that showcases rare and classic cars, motorcycles, etc. Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Wed.-Sun. (323) 930-2277. $11-$16; active military, caregivers and under 4, free. Petersen.org

Our recurring coronavirus-era recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.