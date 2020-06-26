Tina Knowles-Lawson and ‘mothers of the movement’ lead charge against voter suppression

In an effort to protect the voting rights of Black and brown Americans disproportionately affected by COVID-19, activist Tina Knowles-Lawson has joined forces with her daughters Beyoncé and Solange, other entertainment luminaries and mothers who have lost children to racial violence.

“The mothers of the movement are the ones that are most affected,” Knowles-Lawson told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday. “If you have a heart — if you have humanity — and you don’t feel bad for the mothers and the families of these victims ... “

As part of a Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights’ campaign called And Still I Vote, Knowles-Lawson recently penned an open letter to Congress in support of the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, which would “provide a $3 trillion safety net” in funding for “healthcare, economic security, justice system reform, housing and voting access” in communities hit hardest by the pandemic.

“Right now we’re at a crisis moment,” said Leigh Chapman, voting director of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. “Election officials are trying to administer elections during a pandemic, but they are under-resourced, and that’s why the HEROES Act is critical, because it provides the urgent funding that they need.”

Advertisement

Among those who signed the letter are Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner; Kadiatou Diallo, mother of Amadou Diallo; Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin; Maria Hamilton, mother of Dontre Hamilton; Wanda Johnson, mother of Oscar Grant; Wanda Cooper Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery; Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., mother of Jordan Davis; Geneva Reed-Veal, mother of Sandra Bland; and Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor.

“It pulls on everybody’s heartstrings and gets their attention. And so our prayer for this letter is that hopefully it’s touching somebody’s heart ... and we shine enough light on it,” Knowles-Lawson said. “And we’re hoping that other people will do the same.”

BREAKING: Our #ANDSTILLIVOTE campaign, in a letter led by Tina Knowles-Lawson & signed by 30 celebrities & Mothers of the Movement, is calling on the Senate to pass the HEROES Act.



Our democracy can’t wait. States need this $3.6B in election funding now: https://t.co/w7Ot8qWQ4l pic.twitter.com/W0sx4RbWTo — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) June 25, 2020

Other “mothers of the movement” who signed their names include Beyoncé, Solange, Viola Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, Octavia Spencer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson, Kelly Rowland, Lala Anthony, Halle Berry, Yvette Nicole Brown, Melina Matsoukas, Janelle Monáe, Bozoma Saint John, Holly Robinson Peete, Oge Egbuonu, Lena Waithe, Kerry Washington and Rashida Jones.

According to Knowles-Lawson, the signatures came together relatively quickly because “everyone with a heart ... wants to do something to help these mothers — to bring them some kind of peace — and voting is one of those things.”

Advertisement

In the letter, addressed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., Knowles-Lawson outlines several acts of “modern-day voter suppression,” including a lack of polling locations in areas such as Taylor’s hometown of Louisville, Ky.; “meager resources” for those processing absentee ballots; faulty voting machines; and health risks for those voting in person amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Published on Thursday, the letter comes exactly seven years after the Supreme Court’s decision in Shelby County vs. Holder gutted a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that required regions with a history of discrimination to “pre-clear” changes in their election procedures with the U.S. Department of Justice or a federal court.

“The leadership conference is also calling on Congress to restore the Voting Rights Act so we can prevent racial discrimination in voting,” Chapman said. “So we can prevent polling place closures around the country and strict voter ID laws.”

Advertisement

Knowles-Lawson added: “A lot of people, because Black people have been so unheard for so long, they really believe that voting does not make a difference. And so we connect the dots for them. That’s the next step.”

Thursday’s missive also calls on its recipients to “take action and do their part to undo this country’s systemic racism” — a reality that Knowles-Lawson says non-Black communities can no longer ignore after the recent killings of Arbery, Taylor, George Floyd and others.

“We’ve known, in the Black community, what’s going on, because it’s happening to us, and most people have a story about some type of either police brutality or gun violence,” Knowles-Lawson said. “But I think, for the first time, people can’t look away. I think that Black people have finally taken a stand with their white friends and said, ‘Listen, silence is betrayal, and I need you to pull up, and I need you to see this too.’

Advertisement

“And I think once people took a look — other ethnicities took a look — if you have any type of humanity, then you can’t look away anymore. ... People have to examine their hearts and their souls and really take a good look in the mirror.”