Frida Kahlo photos at Catalina Island Museum: Your weekend must-see

If you love Frida Kahlo and are up for a little boat ride: The Catalina Island Museum recently reopened “Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray,” a survey of about 50 photographic portraits and prints of the Mexican painter made between 1937 and 1946, including six images never before exhibited in the United States.

Also on display: A collection of intimate letters between Kahlo and Muray. The exhibition will be on view until Sept. 27.

The museum, at 217 Metropole Ave. in Avalon, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Admission is $15 to $17; youths 15 and younger are free with a paying adult. Advance purchase is recommended. Visit the museum’s website at catalinamuseum.org for further details.

Looking for other ways to engage with culture while the coronavirus crisis keeps you — mostly — at home? We’ll continue to share picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more — plus some live, in-person happenings. Here’s this weekend’s list, all times Pacific.

“Sunday in the Park With George”

Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin star in the original 1984 Broadway production of this Stephen Sondheim-James Lapine musical inspired by French painter George Seurat’s Pointillist masterpiece “A Sunday on La Grande Jatte.” It became available to stream Friday on broadwayhd.com ($8.99 a month, seven-day free trial).

Virtual CrossCurrent Choreographic Festival

New Jersey-based Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company and the Flushing Town Hall present this two-part showcase for Asian and Asian American dance on Facebook. Free. flushingtownhall.org

Will Liverman in Recital

The operatic baritone and pianist Paul Sanchez perform pieces by African American composers, including a new work by Shawn Okpebholo in a live performance from Chicago’s Studebaker Theater. Pay what you can (suggested $14.99). valhallamedia.live

“Crazy Woke Asians for Black Lives”

Black and Asian American/Pacific Islander comics perform in this virtual benefit, with proceeds benefiting the racial-justice organization Color of Change. Watch and link for donations at facebook.com/crazywokeasians

“Agamemnon”

City Garage in Santa Monica streams a 2006 performance of Charles Mee’s reimagining of Aeschylus’ ancient Greek tragedy set in the aftermath of the Trojan War. Runs through midnight Sunday. Donations accepted. youtube.com

Ebb & Flow: Chinatown Festival

L.A.-based Heidi Duckler Dance invites visitors to use an augmented-reality app for this self-guided, socially distanced installation that explores the impact of climate change. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A. 8 a.m. to sunset, Saturday through Tuesday. Free with RSVP. eventbrite.com

13th annual Roots Picnic

Questlove and Black Thought from the Roots and former First Lady Michelle Obama host this virtual musical celebration and voter-registration drive featuring hip-hop, R&B and gospel artists plus appearances from celebrities including Kerry Washington, Janelle Monáe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tom Hanks and Lin-Manuel Miranda. 5 p.m. Saturday. Free. youtube.com/TheRoots

Virtual Hot Off the Press

Presented by the Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival, this annual showcase for new solo works from women writers goes online using the Zoom teleconferencing app. 5 p.m. Saturday. $10. Register at eventbrite.com

“Fairyland Foibles”

GRoW @ the Wallis and the Wallis Studio Ensemble launch this eight-part online series that satirizes classic myths, legends and fairy tales; for ages 14 and up. 7 p.m. Saturday; available on demand afterward. Free. facebook.com/WallisStudio and instagram.com/wallis_studio_ensemble

“Maria Bamford: Vindicated”

The comic known for her voice work as well as her frank discussions about struggles with mental illness performs in this stand-up show. 7 p.m. Saturday. $15. rushtix.com

“Sex, Addiction & Love in the 21st Century”

Performers examine romance, relationships, etc., in this virtual salon show presented by the Jewish Women’s Theatre in Santa Monica. 8 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday. $20. jewishwomenstheatre.org

“Granville Redmond: The Eloquent Palette”

The Laguna Art Museum reopens Sunday with this expansive survey of landscape paintings by the early 20th century California artist. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Starts Sunday; ends Sept. 20. Closed Wednesdays. $5, $7; 17 and under, free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org

The Seth Concert Series

Tony winner Lea Salonga (“Miss Saigon”) performs in a new installment of this online showcase hosted by Seth Rudetsky. 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. $20, $25. thesethconcertseries.com

“Great Opera Choruses”

Normally held at the Soraya in Northridge, this annual event featuring members of the Los Angeles Opera chorus goes online. 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. laopera.org

“Bach, Alone and Together”

Early-music ensemble Guts Baroque Duo performs a live recital. 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. youtube.com

Community Conversations

This series of round-table discussions presented by Long Beach Opera continues with “Till the Fat Lady Sings — Opera and Body Image.” 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. facebook.com/longbeachopera

Our recurring coronavirus-era recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.