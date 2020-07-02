A free concert with La Santa Cecilia’s La Marisoul: Your must-watch of the day

Live from Union Station in downtown L.A., it’s La Marisoul in “LA Sound Traxx.”

The lead vocalist of the Grammy-winning local rock group La Santa Cecilia, who also has shared stages with the likes of the Roots, Elvis Costello and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, will perform a mix of tunes from the historic ticketing hall to close out Union Station’s live Summer Sessions series.

Hosted by Naz Perez, the free livestream kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday at facebook.com/UnionStationLA and on YouTube.com.

Looking for other ways to engage with culture while the coronavirus crisis keeps you at home? We’ll continue to share picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more — plus some live, in-person happenings, when available. Here’s this Thursday’s list, all times Pacific.

“Les Blancs”

The National Theatre at Home streams a 2016 performance of the late African American playwright Lorraine Hansberry’s final work, a sweeping drama about the ravages of colonialism in Africa. 11 a.m. Thursday; available for seven days afterward. Free. youtube.com

Inon Barnatan

The pianist performs a live recital that includes Schubert’s Piano Sonata in A, plus his own new transcription of Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances” for solo piano. A Q&A follows. 4 p.m. Thursday. $10. caramoor.org

“Permanent Jet Lag”

Orange County Museum of Art presents artists York Chang and Daniel R. Small in this radio-style play about a molecular biologist during the coronavirus pandemic. Available anytime beginning Thursday. Free. On Instagram @OCMuseumofArt

The Huntington

The art and library galleries remain closed, as museums throughout the region shut down once again because of a resurgence of coronavirus infections. But most of the Huntington’s 130 acres of gardens remain open daily — advance tickets required. On view: “Red Earth,” a new site-specific work created by Lita Albuquerque. The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. $13-$29; under 4, free. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org

“The Marriage of Figaro”

Los Angeles Opera’s From the Vault series streams a recording of its 2015 production of Mozart’s musical rom-com. 5 p.m. Thursday. Free. laopera.org

“What Good Is a Dream House?”

The Getty Museum offers an online exhibit of images of 1970s domestic interiors shot by the famed photographer Julius Shulman, with an accompanying essay by architecture historian Gary Riichirō Fox. Available anytime. Free. blogs.getty.edu

“James Baldwin — Take This Hammer”

The streaming platform All Arts presents this 1964 documentary about the acclaimed African American author and activist. Available anytime. Free. allarts.org

