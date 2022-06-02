Advertisement
Six picks for your L.A. weekend: flamenco, Cambodian rock, free opera and more

A slideshow features a flamenco dancer arching her back, an artist sticking out her tongue, and a rock band looking cool.
Flamenco dancer Siudy Garrido, Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist and rock band Dengue Fever make our list of cultural offerings this weekend.
(Jorge Losada; Madeleine Hordinski / Los Angeles Times; Lauren Dukoff)
By Matt Cooper 
Flamenco, a Swedish multimedia artist and cool Cambodian rock make our short list of Southern California cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

Siudy Garrido Flamenco Co.’s ‘Flamenco Intimo’
The contemporary flamenco artist and her troupe of singers, dancers and musicians return to SoCal to burn up the stage, for one night only. Wilshire Ebell Theatre, 4401 W. 8th St., Los Angeles. 8 p.m. Friday. $55-$95. siudyflamenco.org

Dancer Siudy Garrido with Gustavo Dudamel conducting the L.A. Phil in Manuel de Falla's flamenco-inspired ballet "El Amor Brujo" at Walt Disney Concert Hall on May 21, 2015.

Photos: Dudamel, L.A. Phil Accompany Flamenco Dancers

Dengue Fever
The local favorites known for their distinct mashup of 1960s-'70s Cambodian rock, surf rock, psychedelic rock and other musical genres kick off the return of Segerstrom’s Summer Sounds on the Plaza outdoor concert series. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday; concert at 7:30 p.m. Free; advance tickets required. scfta.org

‘Pipilotti Rist: Big Heartedness, Be My Neighbor’
It’s your last weekend to catch this delightful and decades-spanning survey of videos, installations and sculptures by the acclaimed Swiss multimedia artist, which closes Monday. The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. $10-$18; children younger than 12, free; free with advance reservations, June 5-6. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

A slideshow features a painting of street vendors being arrest, a classic roadster and protestors protesting underwater

The newest, coolest L.A. and O.C. museum shows to see in June

The grand opening of ‘The Cheech’ in Riverside. Works by artist and activist Andrea Bowers at the Hammer. Classic roadsters at the Petersen.

L.A. Opera’s ‘Aida’ simulcast
Los Angeles Opera will stream a live performance of Verdi’s classic tragedy from the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion directly to large LED screens at three locations across Southern California. Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona; Santa Monica Pier, 200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica; Newhall Park, 24923 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with the livestream at 7:30 p.m. Free; RSVP at laopera.org

Dance DTLA
Move and groove to the sounds of Motown, with instructors on hand to show you some fancy footwork, in the return of this all-ages outdoor dance series. The Music Center, Jerry Moss Plaza, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7 p.m. Friday. Free; RSVP at musiccenter.org

Music Under the Stars
The Pasadena Symphony and Pops will perform classic show tunes, contemporary pop and more in the return of this family-friendly outdoor community celebration. Also on the bill: preconcert fun for the kiddos and a performance by Bob Baker Marionette Theater. Pasadena City Hall, Centennial Square, 100 Garfield Ave., Pasadena. Gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday; Bob Baker performance, 7 p.m.; concert at 8 p.m. Free. pasadenasymphony-pops.org

Matt Cooper

