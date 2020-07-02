Watch: ‘Jaws’ and ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ live chat on the Ultimate Summer Movie Showdown

Times film critic Justin Chang and his guests will discuss “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Jaws” at 6 p.m. July 2 in the latest installment of the Ultimate Summer Movie Showdown.

The live conversation is available above and on the Los Angeles Times Classic Hollywood Facebook page. Or tune in on YouTube or Twitter.

The Ultimate Summer Movie Showdown is the L.A. Times series where each week readers choose the greatest summer films of all time.

Times readers have been voting for eight weeks now, which means that we are officially at the halfway mark of this 16-week showdown. Here’s a quick recap: The first eight reader picks have been “The Avengers,” “Bridesmaids,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Alien,” “Finding Nemo,” “Jurassic Park” and double-feature winners “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Jaws.”

To recap the rules: Each week, Chang presents readers with a list of 16 movies from 1975 to 2019, all of which were released during a particular summer time frame. You may vote for your favorites on his Twitter account, @JustinCChang; each week’s polls are posted at 5 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday.

Watch the winning movie on your own, then join Chang and his guests at 6 p.m. on Thursday for a livestreaming.

What’s next: For Week 9, readers chose “Do the Right Thing” from a competitive field of 24 films. “Seeding movies can be a tricky process,” Chang says. “This week, I threw my already far-from-traditional bracket metrics out the window and went with a series of themed match-ups, simply because this week’s movies lent themselves to it.”

Join the next Ultimate Summer Movie Showdown chat at 6 p.m. July 9. It will be live on the Los Angeles Times Classic Hollywood Page, YouTube and Twitter.