Advertisement
Lifestyle

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Disney’s blackout beef, a Harris-Walz sit-down

A collection of photos from this week's News Quiz.
Which TV provider is sparring with Disney? What’s so special about the latest Ohtani bobblehead? Who conducted the Harris-Walz sit-down interview? The answers are in this week’s News Quiz.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn..
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times ExclusiveFollow
Share via

Welcome to this week’s Los Angeles Times News Quiz, where we take a glance back at the stories published (online or in print) over the last seven days and gauge how much you remember. The measuring stick? That’ll be the 10 handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions below.

The topics? This week they include stories about the first Harris-Walz sit-down interview, an unusually popular Ohtani bobblehead, the next-gen star of the “Beetlejuice” sequel, Disney’s blackout beef and a farewell to the teen idol who introduced us to Moondoggie at the movies.

Travel & Experiences

The 22 best spots to nerd out in L.A.

Whether you’re fiercely into tabletop games, robots, pinball, dinosaurs, space, comic books or close-up magic, here’s where you can find your people.

July 23, 2024

How do you measure up? The only way to find out is to take the quiz.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

More News Quizzes

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Ohtani’s rare feat, L.A.’s endangered deli

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for August 23, 2024: When J.Lo met Ben, name that full moon

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for August 16, 2024: Tallying up Olympic gold, Walz name-checks Reagan

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for August 9, 2024: Simone Biles sticks her neck out, Harris picks a VP

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for August 2, 2024: ‘Deadpool,’ Olympic fever and a spicy lawsuit

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for July 26, 2024: Cyber chaos and the Dodgers’ 2025 season opener

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for July 19, 2024: Emmy nominations, a VP pick and dirty beaches

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for July 12, 2024: A NATO birthday, decoding the Olympic leotards

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for July 5, 2024: A Supreme Court decision and name that hurricane

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: A new Lakers coach and where Travis joined Taylor

More to Read

Lifestyle
Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement