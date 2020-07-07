Amanda Kloots shares montage of memories with Nick Cordero: ‘I was the luckiest’

Amanda Kloots is continuing to celebrate her husband, Nick Cordero, on social media after his death.

On Tuesday, fitness instructor Kloots shared a video montage chronicling her relationship with the Broadway star, who died Sunday morning at 41 after a long and turbulent battle with COVID-19. The video, compiled by Kloots’ sister, features a variety of photos from 2015 to 2020.

“Another video from [Anna Kloots] documenting Nick and I from day 1 till now,” Kloots wrote in the Instagram caption. “Nick always said we were completely different people that normally would never be together. We challenged each other and in doing so caused each other to grow and change.”

Earlier this week, Kloots posted a similar montage looking back on her time with family and friends while Cordero was in the hospital for more than 90 days. The new video instead focuses on the years before Cordero got sick, full of dancing, date nights, vacations and Broadway adventures featuring the likes of Zach Braff and Chazz Palminteri.

It also includes sweet photos of the couple enjoying their engagement, wedding and caring for their 1-year-old son, Elvis. Kloots and Cordero met while starring together in “Bullets Over Broadway,” got engaged in March 2017 and married in September that year.

“We pushed each other’s buttons in the best of ways,” Kloots wrote. “He would always look at me and say, ‘I’m the luckiest.’ Well darling, I was the luckiest to get to spend five years with you and to share a son that will always remind me of you.

Since Cordero was admitted to the hospital in March, Kloots has maintained a constant presence on Instagram, frequently updating thousands of followers on Cordero’s health, confirming news of his death and now celebrating his life. Later on Tuesday, Kloots posted another video of Cordero singing Billie Holiday’s “Ain’t Nobody’s Business If I Do.”

“Although Nick loved to sing rock & roll, I loved when he sang jazz,” she wrote. “My baby could sing!”