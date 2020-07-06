Nick Cordero ‘surrounded in love by his family’ as he died, says wife Amanda Kloots

Heartbreak washed over Broadway and beyond upon the recent death of actor Nick Cordero, who spent three turbulent months in the hospital after contracting COVID-19. The “Rock of Ages,” “Waitress” and “Bullets Over Broadway” star was 41.

Zach Braff, Viola Davis, Daniel Dae Kim, Florence Pugh, Billy Eichner, Sarah Paulson, Matthew A. Cherry, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ben Stiller, Mark Hamill and several other Hollywood stars have expressed their condolences for Cordero’s family. His wife, fitness instructor Amanda Kloots, shared the latest of many updates Sunday on Cordero’s coronavirus journey.

“God has another angel in heaven now,” Kloots, who shared a 1-year-old son with Cordero, wrote on Instagram. “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere.

“My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. [Our son] Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

Advertisement

Among the first to react to the news was Braff, who starred alongside Cordero in “Bullets Over Broadway.” Cordero scored a Tony nomination for his performance as Cheech, while Braff originated the stage role of David.

“I have honestly never known a kinder person,” Braff shared on Instagram, along with a sweet photo of Cordero and Kloots. “But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart.

“The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power.”

Advertisement

Other Broadway luminaries who paid tribute include Anika Noni Rose, Bernadette Peters, James Monroe Iglehart, Frankie Grande, Josh Gad and Darren Criss, as well as original “Hamilton” cast members Phillipa Soo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“Devastating,” Miranda tweeted, along with a fundraising page for Cordero’s family. “What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight.”

See more reactions to Cordero’s death below.

Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight. https://t.co/T3xfcAtw0E — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 6, 2020

So damn sad and unbelievable. Hard to process https://t.co/yw8K3mToo2 — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) July 6, 2020

What a fighter but my god this is devastating news. Much love to Nick’s family and friends. Damn. RIP Nick. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/HfX2QHGtA7 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 6, 2020

RIP #NickCordero. You were a joy to harmonize with. I am so sad that this was your end. Your country owed you better. #Covid19 — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) July 6, 2020

Sending love and deep condolences to the family of Nick Cordero. https://t.co/YliSarT4QL — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) July 6, 2020

RIP Nick Cordero. You were a light to all who knew you. ❤️ — Jeremy Jordan (@JeremyMJordan) July 6, 2020

Horror. Love to the Cordero family. Please wear a mask. It has the power to prevent unspeakable suffering and sorrow. Rest In Peace Nick Cordero. https://t.co/GvGAuRaTGV — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) July 6, 2020

I'm lucky enough to have never missed a Nick Cordero bway role. I got to see him as Dennis, Cheech, Earl, and Sonny, and I always loved seeing him on stage. For such gruff parts, he was in reality a sweet man, well-loved by his colleagues & certainly by his fam. Sad to hear. RIP. — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) July 6, 2020

Devastated. Please please please let us all take this pandemic seriously. Please wear your mask, please wash your hands, please stay home if you can. My deepest condolences to Amanda and their entire family. https://t.co/hKhFhMUciK — George Salazar (@georgesalazar) July 6, 2020

RIP Nick Cordero 💔💔💔

Sending love to Amanda and Elvis — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) July 6, 2020

my 💔 is broken over the loss of my friend Nick Cordero. As soon as I met him I knew God placed him in my life for a reason: He showed me such love, leadership through kindness, strength during difficult times, a true appreciation of life no matter what... https://t.co/0JzrKsKto1 pic.twitter.com/dLYxdmp4vz — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) July 6, 2020

My heart goes out to Amanda, Elvis, and Nick’s family. Please donate if you can. A terrible loss.https://t.co/Gcb2EeQbWy — Gideon Glick (@gidglick) July 6, 2020

If you are able. There are broken hearts tonight.



Fundraiser for Amanda Kloots by Erin Silver : Support Amanda Kloots Nick Cordero & Elvis https://t.co/aMyPrNXESc — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) July 6, 2020

A heartwrenching loss. We will miss you Nick. I will always hold dear to me how kind and genuine you were to those around you. You inspire and encourage us all! My heart is with Amanda and Elvis. I will continue to pray for you guys! #NickCordero RIP pal. — Tony Yazbeck (@TonyYazbeck) July 6, 2020

We are so sad to loose our friend and Bronx Tale family member. He fought this virus with all his might. Our love and prayers to Nick's wife Amanda and his son Elvis. #RIP dear #NickCordero and keep everyone dancing! https://t.co/7O94hLgBRn — jane rosenthal (@janetribeca) July 6, 2020

I’m so shocked to see the news today that Nick has passed. My heart and soul goes out to Nick Cordero’s beautiful wife and family. Rest In Peace, Nick — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) July 6, 2020

🙏🏽💔Amanda Kloots’ husband, Nick Cordero,41 passed away this from COVID-19 complications. I’ve been following this story since the beginning (13 weeks)

Watching Amanda rally so hard with positivity, music and love always with a smile on her face. This is just crushing😢😢😢 RIH pic.twitter.com/8Abdab7BGm — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) July 6, 2020

Words can’t express the heartbreak clearly enough. He was one of the best. Everyone who knew him felt this way. This is such a profound loss. Rest In Peace, friend. We will miss you terribly. #NickCordero — Matt Doyle (@MattfDoyle) July 6, 2020

My heart breaks. Rest In Peace Nick. Please everyone, be safe, take care of each other. What a loss...so devastating... https://t.co/ptoOnSb6k9 — Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) July 6, 2020

RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels.....❤❤❤🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/nRE3AmS0A2 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 6, 2020

I will miss you. You were a wonderful man. A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family #NickCordero — james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) July 6, 2020

Sending thoughts of love and support to @amandakloots and the family of #NickCordero. With the #Broadway community already struggling with the economic effects of #coronavirus, this is even more heartbreaking. Rest In Peace.🙏🏼 https://t.co/oxUgcb1gj0 — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) July 6, 2020

My heart is broken. I feel ill. Along with the entire Broadway community and the entire world, I mourn the loss of the incredible Nick Cordero and send my sincerest love and prayers to ⁦@amandakloots⁩ , Elvis & and entire family. RIP Nick. https://t.co/uBhjbrGfJE — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 6, 2020

Damn. Rest In Peace 😢 https://t.co/Jqvr6v4WUR — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 6, 2020

Incredibly sad news. Can we please do what we need to do as a country to fight this virus together? It doesn’t care how healthy you are. It doesn’t care if you want to go to Fire Island. It doesn’t care if you are tired of wearing a mask. Reign. It. In. https://t.co/sae9sLQYv1 — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 6, 2020

I’m so saddened to hear the news of Nick Cordero passing. I’m at a loss for words, can’t imagine the pain his beautiful family is facing right now. Rest In Peace — Joey King (@JoeyKing) July 6, 2020

Truly awful, heartbreaking news. Gone much too soon. My sympathies are with his immediate family, especially his wife and one-year-old boy. #RIPNickCordero 💔 https://t.co/NMlKrHYqWP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 6, 2020