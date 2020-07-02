Amanda Kloots has been told four times that Nick Cordero won’t survive: ‘But he has’

It’s been more than 90 days since Broadway star Nick Cordero was admitted to the hospital after contracting COVID-19. His wife, fitness instructor Amanda Kloots, has been told Cordero “won’t survive” four times: “But he has.”

Appearing Thursday on “CBS This Morning,” Kloots offered the latest update on her husband, who has suffered several setbacks throughout his rocky coronavirus journey, including multiple lung infections and a leg amputation. In May, Cordero awoke from a medically induced coma at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but his “body is extremely weak” and his “muscles have atrophied,” according to Kloots.

“He can still open his eyes, and when he is alert and awake, he’ll answer commands ... When I’m asking him, he will even try to smile,” she told anchor Gayle King. “I call it the vicious circle or the ICU dance because you just feel like you’re in this momentum of going around, around, around like a hamster wheel, and I just want to get us out of the hamster wheel.”

Broadway star Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life, after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He's still critically ill, even though he's now COVID negative & no longer in a coma.@GayleKing spoke with Amanda Kloots about her husband's condition & why she's holding onto hope. pic.twitter.com/r1yhBuKpua — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 2, 2020

As for how much Cordero understands about his own situation, Kloots says, “That is really hard to try to gauge.” But she has made him aware of the leg amputation and updated him on her research on “amazing prosthetics” and conversations with amputees “to try to give him encouragement.”

Advertisement

“I tell him, I say, ‘You’re gonna walk out of this hospital, honey. I believe it. I know you can,’” she said. “‘We’re gonna dance again. You’re gonna hold your son again.’ My line is, ‘Don’t get lost. Get focused.’”

Despite her signature optimism — which radiates from her Instagram page as she updates 354,000 followers on Cordero’s condition almost every day — Kloots admitted she’s had her share of breakdowns as she continues to care for their 1-year-old son, Elvis.

“Don’t get me wrong — I have my days, but I have to stay determined,” she said. “I came home the other day really feeling exhausted and sad, and I let it out. I screamed and I cried in front of my parents. You have to have those days. You have to break down. That’s only natural.”

Earlier this week, Kloots took a moment to thank the “healthcare heroes” who have been tending to her and her husband for months with “extraordinary care.”

Advertisement

“I believe, Gayle, that God is the only person that’s going to decide ... when and if my husband goes,” she said on Thursday. “He’s fighting. I see it every day. Nick’s doctor sees it. And as long as he’s in there and fighting, I’ll continue to fight with him.”