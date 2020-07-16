What’s on TV Friday: ‘Porgy and Bess’ on ‘Great Performances at the Met’
SERIES
Masters of Illusion Featured magicians Hans Klok, Tommy Wind, Kyle Marlett, Michael Turco, Nick Lewin, Alexandria Duvivier and Ed Alonzo. 8 p.m. CW
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars The contestants compete in a stand-up comedy challenge in front of a studio audience. Sam Richardson and Jane Krakowski are guest judges in this new episode. 8 p.m. VH1
20/20 In 2017, authorities reopened the investigation into the 1983 slaying of a young Black man in Georgia, eventually charging two men. 9 p.m. ABC
Great Performances at the Met Eric Owens and Angel Blue portray the title characters in James Robinson’s production of the Gershwins’ “Porgy and Bess,” the American folk opera set in 1920s Charleston, S.C., in this special edition of the fine arts series. (N) 9 p.m. KOCE
Dino Hunters Clayton returns to his ranch in Montana to hunt for quick finds at Old Faithful. Also, in Wyoming, Mike Harris and his team continue excavating their triceratops site hoping to uncover the horns. 9 p.m. Discovery
Friday Night In with the Morgans Lennie James (“The Walking Dead”), Bethany Joy Lenz and a family medicine specialist, Dr. Sharagim Kemp, are guests via video chat in the season finale of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. AMC
SPORTS
MLS Soccer MLS is Back Tournament group stage: New England Revolution versus D.C. United, 5 p.m. ESPN; Colorado Rapids versus Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Minnesota United FC versus Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ellie Goulding performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Melba Wilson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author D.L. Hughley. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Nia Long. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Washington Week Staffing shakeup in the Trump campaign; Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro’s op-ed attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci; the Republican National Committee scales back convention plans due to the pandemic. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
The Issue Is... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Eichner guest hosts; Amy Schumer; Jaime Harrison. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jason Sudeikis and Mike O’Brien; Second Chance Theatre. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Simon Pegg; Ben Platt and Finneas perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Grapes of Wrath Henry Fonda and Jane Darwell star in director John Ford’s 1940 adaptation of the John Steinbeck novel about a family leaving the Oklahoma dust bowl in hopes of a better life in California. 7:15 p.m. TCM
Us Lupita Nyong’o stars as an emotionally fragile wife and mother whose vacation with her upper middle-class family is disrupted by a family of doppelgangers that seem inexplicably driven to punish the vacationers for some unknown reason in writer-director Jordan Peele’s 2019 thriller. Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Evan Alex and Shahadi Wright Joseph also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Playing With Fire Andy Fickman’s 2019 family comedy follows a group of California smokejumpers — firefighters who parachute into remote wildfires — as they assume responsibility for watching over three kids in the aftermath of an accident. John Cena, John Leguizamo, Judy Greer, Dennis Haysbert, and Keegan-Michael Key star. 8 p.m. Epix
Backdraft (1991) 8:07 a.m. Cinemax
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 8:10 a.m. Showtime
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 10 a.m. Showtime
RoboCop (1987) 10:23 a.m., 7:15 p.m. Encore
The Rising of the Moon (1957) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Pretty Woman (1990) 11 a.m. Freeform
Interstellar (2014) 11:30 a.m. FX
Lethal Weapon (1987) 11:45 a.m. AMC
The Last Hurrah (1958) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Bad Santa (2003) 1 p.m. MTV
Coming to America (1988) 1:30 p.m. VH1
Ghost (1990) 1:40 p.m. Showtime
The Party (2017) 1:45 p.m. Epix
The Rundown (2003) 2:15 p.m. Cinemax
Cop Land (1997) 2:20 p.m. TMC
The Long Gray Line (1955) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 3 p.m. FXX
22 Jump Street (2014) 3:30 p.m. FX
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 4 p.m. IFC
Back to the Future (1985) 4 p.m. Showtime
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 4:30 p.m. Epix
How Green Was My Valley (1941) 5 p.m. TCM
Widows (2018) 5:45 p.m. Cinemax
House Party (1990) 6 p.m. BET
The Jungle Book (2016) 6 p.m. TBS
Fighting With My Family (2019) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Despicable Me (2010) 7 p.m. Freeform
Bull Durham (1988) 7 p.m. MLB
The Grapes of Wrath (1940) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 7:30 p.m. AMC
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 7:45 p.m. HBO
Apollo 13 (1995) 8 p.m. BBC America
Us (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Playing With Fire (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
Blockers (2018) 8, 10 p.m. FX
John Wick (2014) 8 p.m. IFC
Waves (2019) 8 p.m. Showtime
Black Panther (2018) 8 p.m. TBS
Steel Magnolias (1989) 8 p.m. TMC
All the King’s Men (1949) 8:02 p.m. KCET
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9 p.m. Freeform
The Long Voyage Home (1940) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Instant Family (2018) 9:45 p.m. Epix
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 10 p.m. TMC
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 10 p.m. TNT
Roxanne (1987) 10:02 p.m. KCET
Double Jeopardy (1999) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Gravity (2013) 11 p.m. BBC America
A Simple Plan (1998) 11:03 p.m. Encore
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 11:45 p.m. TMC
