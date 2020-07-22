‘Mean Girls’ and other classic movies coming soon to a drive-in near you

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our guide to classic movies coming soon to a drive-in near you:

Amazon’s A Night at the Drive-In

Vineland Drive-In, 443 Vineland Ave., City of Industry

Free; promotional code required. Sign up at amazonscreenings.com

“Coming to America,” Wed., Aug. 26, 8:30 p.m.

“Girls Trip,” Wed., Aug. 26, 8:30 p.m.

Drive-In at the Park

Castaic Lake Park, Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic; also Calamigos Ranch, 327 Latigo Canyon Rd., Malibu, Malibu; and Whittier Narrow Recreation Area, 750 S. Santa Anita Ave, South El Monte

$30 per car; advance purchase required. driveinatthepark.com

“Field of Dreams” and “A League of Their Own,” Fri.-Sat., July 24-25, 8:20 p.m. (Castaic, Malibu, South El Monte)

“Despicable Me” and “Footloose,” Fri.-Sat., July 31-Aug. 1, 8:20 p.m. (Castaic)

“The Secret Life of Pets,” Fri.-Sat., Aug. 7-8, 8:20 p.m. (Castaic)

Level 8 Drive-In

The Americana at Brand, 889 Americana Way, Glendale

$30 per car, plus $8 per person; advance purchase required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Mean Girls,” Thu., July 23, 8:30 p.m.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” Fri., July 24, 8:30 p.m.

“The Avengers,” Sat., July 25, 8:30 p.m.

“Selena,” Thu., July 30, 8:30 p.m.

“Knives Out,” Fri., July 31, 8:30 p.m.





Sagebrush Cantina Movie Night

Sagebrush Cantina, 23527 Calabasas Rd., Calabasas

$25 per car (maximum five people per car), plus $15 food and drink minimum per car; advance purchase required. sagebrushcantina.com

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” Wed., July 22, 8:30 p.m.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Wed., July 29, 8:30 p.m.

“The Little Rascals,” Wed., Aug. 5, 8:30 p.m.

San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-In Nights

Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks

$15 individuals; $50 groups; advance purchase required. myvalleypass.squarespace.com

“The Sandlot,” Thu., Aug. 13, 8:30 p.m.

“Grease,” Fri., Aug. 14, 8:30 p.m.

“Jurassic Park,” Sat., Aug. 15, 8:30 p.m.

“La Bamba,” Sun., Aug. 16, 8:30 p.m.

Street Food Cinema

American Jewish University/Brandeis Bardin Campus, 1101 Pepper Tree Lane, Simi Valley; and Ontario International Airport, Lot 5, Airport Drive, Ontario

$20 per car plus $8 per person; three and under, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Black Panther,” Thu., July 23, 8:30 p.m. (Simi)

“Moana,” Fri., July 24, 8:30 p.m. (Simi)

“The Goonies,” Sat., July 25, 8:30 p.m. (Simi)

“Napoleon Dynamite,” Fri., July 31, 8:30 p.m. (Ontario)

Summer Weekend Drive-In at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“13 Going on 30,” Fri.-Sat., July 24-25, 7 p.m.

“Shrek,” Fri.-Sat., July 31-Aug. 1, 7 p.m.

“The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon,” Fri., Aug. 7, 6:30 p.m. ($75 per car)

“American Graffiti,” Fri.-Sat., Aug. 14-15, 7 p.m.

“Beethoven,” Fri.-Sat., Aug. 21-22, 7 p.m.

“Twister,” Fri.-Sat., Aug. 28-29, 7 p.m.

Tribeca Drive-In at the Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena

$26.60 per car. tribecafilm.com

“Meet the Parents,” Thu., July 23, 5 p.m.

“Girls Trip,” Fri., July 24, 5 p.m.

“Inside Man,” Sat., July 25, 5 p.m.

“An American Pickle,” Sun., July 26, 5:30 p.m.