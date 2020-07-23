Bummed about Comic-Con 2020? Let our best photos take you back

Share
Missing Comic-Con this year? The Los Angeles Photo and Video Studio is too. That’s why we’ve compiled our favorite photos and memories from years past to celebrate the spirit and fandom of the legendary festival normally held in San Diego at the end of July.
Scroll through to see our best photos from our staff photographer Jay L. Clendenin, including “The Walking Dead’s” Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira, and more.
