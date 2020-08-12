The ultimate guide to classic movies at L.A. drive-ins, pop-ups and rooftops

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our guide to classic movies coming soon to a drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you:

Amazon’s A Night at the Drive-in

Vineland Drive-in, 443 Vineland Ave., City of Industry;

and Paramount Drive-in Theatres, 7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

Free; promotional code required. Sign up at amazonscreenings.com

“Do the Right Thing,” “Get Out,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 12

“Coming to America,” “Girls Trip,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 26

Drive-in at the Park

Castaic Lake Park, Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic

$30 per car; advance purchase required. driveinatthepark.com

Advertisement

“Dirty Dancing,” 8:20 p.m. Aug. 21-22

“Men in Black,” 8:20 p.m. Aug. 28-29

“The Bodyguard,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 4-5

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 4-5

Level 8 Drive-in

The Americana at Brand, 889 Americana Way, Glendale

$30 per car, plus $8 per person; advance purchase required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Citizen Kane,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13

“Love and Basketball,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 27

“A Star Is Born” (2018), 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28

The Method Fest Independent Film Festival

Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive, L.A.

$20 per person; advance tickets required. filmfreeway.com

Advertisement

“Unforgiven,” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“Star Wars,” 8 p.m. Aug. 14

“Frozen II,” 7 p.m. Aug. 24

“Edward Scissorhands,” 8 p.m. Aug. 25

“The Sandlot,” 8 p.m. Aug. 26

“The Lion King” (2019), 7 p.m. Aug. 31

“Die Hard,” 8 p.m. Sept. 1

Rooftop Movies at the Montalbán

1615 Vine St., Hollywood

$30 per person; reservations required. themontalban.com

Advertisement

“La La Land,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 14

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 15

“BlacKkKlansman,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 16

“Dirty Dancing,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 21

“Joker,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 22

“The Goonies,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 23

“Fight Club,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 28

“Grease,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 29

TBD, 8:15 p.m. Aug. 30

Sony Pictures Drive-in Experience

3933-3969 Madison Ave., Culver City

$25 per car; advance tickets required. sonypictures.com/drivein

“Grown Ups,” 8 p.m. Aug. 14

“Bloodshot,” 8 p.m. Aug. 21

“Don’t Breathe,” Aug. 22

“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” 8 p.m. Aug. 28

“Spider-Man: Far From Home,” 8 p.m. Aug. 29

“Baby Driver,” 8 p.m. Aug. 30

“Men in Black,” 8 p.m. Sept. 4

“Bad Boys for Life,” 8 p.m. Sept. 5

“Jumanji: The Next Level,” 8 p.m. Sept. 6

Advertisement

Street Food Cinema at American Jewish University/Brandeis Bardin Campus

1101 Pepper Tree Lane, Simi Valley

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15

“The Big Lebowski,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29

“The Breakfast Club,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30

“Zootopia,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4

“Labyrinth,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5

“La La Land,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6

Street Food Cinema at King Gillette Ranch

26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Jerry Maguire,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15

“Mean Girls,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16

“Bridesmaids,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4

“Purple Rain,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6

“Jurassic Park,” 8:30 p.m. Sept 7

“Coco,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18

“Get Out,” 8:30 p.m. Sept 19

“La La Land,” 8:30 p.m. Sept 20

Advertisement

Summer Weekend Drive-in at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“American Graffiti,” 7 p.m. Aug. 14-15

“Beethoven,” 7 p.m. Aug. 21-22

“Twister,” 7 p.m. Aug. 28-29

“Grease,” 7 p.m. Sept. 4-5

“The Lion King” (2019), 7 p.m. Sept. 11

Turo at the Movies

Sears parking lot, 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale.

Free, for local healthcare professionals and their guests only. Register via email at turodrivein@turo.com

“Back to the Future,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 20

