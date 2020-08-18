Hollywood applauds Michelle Obama’s DNC speech: ‘Speaking truth to power’
Michelle Obama has done it again.
The former first lady — or as Twitter likes to call her, the #ForeverFirstLady — delivered a powerful speech Monday night at the Democratic National Convention, criticizing President Trump and urging Americans to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden “like our lives depend on it.”
Her dynamic remarks drew high and immediate praise on social media from several Hollywood figures, including Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Ellen Pompeo, Octavia Spencer, Mark Ruffalo, Bette Midler, Josh Gad, Yvette Nicole Brown, Mandy Moore, Yara Shahidi and Obama’s husband, former President Barack Obama.
"@MichelleObama speaking truth to power,” Oscar winner Davis wrote on Instagram. “Donald Trump is not up for the job — but @JoeBiden is.”
“Little Fires Everywhere” actress Washington, who recently scored a 2020 Emmy nomination, also gave a shout-out to Monday’s moderator, actress Eva Longoria, who later shared Obama’s speech and thanked her for her words. Washington will emcee the third night of the DNC on Wednesday.
“Wow,” Washington wrote. “What a powerful night! SO inspiring. God bless you @MichelleObama. Thank you @EvaLongoria for walking us through it!”
Wow. What a powerful night! SO inspiring. God bless you @MichelleObama. Thank you @EvaLongoria for walking us through it! Thank you to everyone who spoke tonight at the #DemConvention 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 18, 2020
Spencer, who nabbed a 2020 Emmy nomination for “Self Made,” was “feeling hopeful” after Obama’s speech, which also left “This Is Us” actress Moore speechless.
“No words,” Moore tweeted. "@MichelleObama is magnetic. #myforeverfirstlady.”
No words. @MichelleObama is magnetic. #myforeverfirstlady— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 18, 2020
Barack Obama, who is set to appear at the convention on Wednesday, seconded his wife’s sentiments and encouraged 121.6 million Twitter followers to “vote early.”
“As Michelle said, we’ve got to do everything we can to elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris,” he wrote. “So make sure you have a plan to vote. ... And tell everybody you know to register to vote at http://iwillvote.com.”
See more reactions to Michelle Obama’s DNC speech below.
As Michelle said, we’ve got to do everything we can to elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. So make sure you have a plan to vote. Vote early. And tell everybody you know to register to vote at https://t.co/XdZz4dh82T. https://t.co/rAUsWHusbV— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 18, 2020
View this post on Instagram
My spirit has been renewed like the Tidal free trial subscription I forgot to cancel. ⠀ My melanin has been enriched like the farmer’s market shea butter I buy. ⠀ My 4c hair, instead of its usual shrinkage, has extended itself in clean lines like Misty Copeland’s legs. ⠀ My pain has been reflected in the face of a queen with endless grace and unwavering faith. I feel seen. ⠀ My chesticles said, “Gravity, I rebuke thee,” and they have been lifted five inches. #SorryNewtNewt. ⠀ My hope has been restored like ConEd turning on my lights following a blackout. ⠀ We have lived in darkness for four years. We can end it soon. We must end it soon. Thank you, @michelleobama for saying what so many of us feel. We are honored to have you be our voice, our guide, our salve during the unimaginable. #MichelleObama
Is this your Queen? YES! YES, INDEED! #WeStillGoHigh #WeVoteNext pic.twitter.com/UAUWPIqRB9— Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) August 18, 2020
Loving Michelle . So direct and empathetic. I love that she is focusing this on our kids. This is all about the kids. #DemConvention2020— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 18, 2020
#MichelleObama is 🔥— Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 18, 2020
Michelle Obama that’s it that’s the tweet— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) August 18, 2020
STANDING OVATION FOR MICHELLE OBAMA!!— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 18, 2020
Every household in America watching #MichelleObama right now. pic.twitter.com/O5SiaUIAUI— Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 18, 2020
Feeling hopeful watching #DNC2020 say it #MichelleObama #BernieSanders #Kasich— octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) August 18, 2020
Thank you Michelle!— Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) August 18, 2020
Vote this November like your lives depend on it!#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/HHn6Umzy2M
this is who we still are #MichelleObama— ROSIE (@Rosie) August 18, 2020
Michele Obama is killing it.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) August 18, 2020
Whew Michelle Obama!!!— Loni Love (@LoniLove) August 18, 2020
Heard @realDonaldTrump didn’t like @MichelleObama’s speech last night. He should reserve judgment until the THIRD “lady” speaks at #RNC2020.— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 18, 2020
He may like that same speech coming from her a little better.
We ALL know that faux @flotus likes Michelle’s words A LOT!#ItIsWhatItIs
Your essential guide to the arts in L.A.
Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.