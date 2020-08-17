DNC adds Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross and Julia-Louis Dreyfus

The 2020 Democratic National Convention has added four more entertainment luminaries to its already star-studded lineup — including a TV vice president and White House communications specialist (at least on screen).

Actresses Kerry Washington (“Scandal”), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”), Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) and Eva Longoria (“Desperate Housewives”) have signed on for this week’s virtual event, organizers announced Monday.

“The voices we’re including are the perfect messengers to lift up our theme of unity and help us engage with more Americans than ever before,” said Stephanie Cutter, a 2020 Democratic National Convention program executive.

Up first is Longoria, who will participate in Monday’s “We the People” programming, with speakers including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former First Lady Michelle Obama, as well as performances from Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges, Stephen Stills and Billy Porter.

“The time has finally come!” Longoria wrote on Twitter. “Join me live at the 2020 Democratic National Convention to welcome Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!”

Watch it Live: https://t.co/GIf7neWRVo#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/Tddyl7Nlzo — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) August 17, 2020

Ross will take the virtual stage for Tuesday’s “Leadership Matters” programming, with speakers including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton and former Second Lady Jill Biden.

Washington, who played former White House communications director Olivia Pope in “Scandal,” will join Wednesday’s “A More Perfect Union” programming alongside speakers Sen. Elizabeth Warren, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama.

The third night of the convention will also feature performances from Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson.

“Deeply honored to help facilitate this important evening,” Washington wrote on Instagram.

And finally, Louis-Dreyfus, who played Vice President Selina Meyer in “Veep,” will participate in Thursday’s “America’s Promise” programming. The final night will feature a performance from the Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks), as well as speakers Sen. Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“We are rising up to take our country back,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote on Twitter. “And we need to elect @JoeBiden president to move our nation forward. That’s why I’m proud to be a part of the 2020 @DemConvention.”

Other artists set to perform at the 2020 DNC include John Legend, Common, Prince Royce and “youth choir members across America.” The Democratic National Convention takes place Monday through Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Pacific, and will be livestreamed on DemConvention.com .

