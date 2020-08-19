Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
The ultimate guide to classic movies at L.A. drive-ins, pop-ups and rooftops

Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker"
Joaquin Phoenix in the 2019 drama “Joker.”
(Nikos Tavernise / Warner Bros.)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Aug. 19, 2020
12:58 PM
Craving a favorite flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies coming soon to a drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you:

Drive-in at the Park
Castaic Lake Park, Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic
$30 per car; advance purchase required. driveinatthepark.com

“The Bodyguard,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 4-5
“Dirty Dancing,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 18-19
“Men in Black,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 25-26

The Method Fest Independent Film Festival
Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive, L.A.
$20 per person; advance tickets required. filmfreeway.com

“Unforgiven,” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema
Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura
$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 8 p.m. Aug. 22
“Frozen II,” 7:45 p.m. Aug. 24
“Edward Scissorhands,” 8 p.m. Aug. 25
“The Sandlot,” 8 p.m. Aug. 26
“The Lion King” (2019), 7 p.m. Aug. 31
“Die Hard,” 8 p.m. Sept. 1
“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” 8 p.m. Sept. 2
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 8 p.m. Sept. 23

Rooftop Movies at the Montalbán
1615 Vine St., Hollywood
$30 per person; reservations required. themontalban.com

“Dirty Dancing,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 21
“Joker,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 22
“The Goonies,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 23
“Fight Club,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 28
“Grease,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 29
“Do the Right Thing,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 30

San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-in Nights
Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks
$20-$95; ages 3 and under free; advance purchase required. myvalleypass.squarespace.com

“Clueless"/"Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 8 p.m. Sept. 11

“Batman"/"Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” 8 p.m. Sept. 13

“Edward Scissorhands"/"Pet Sematary” (1989), 7 p.m. Oct. 16
“Labyrinth"/"Child’s Play,” 7 p.m. Oct. 17

“Casper"/"Poltergeist” (1982), 7 p.m. Oct. 23

“Hotel Transylvania"/"Scream,” 7 p.m. Oct. 24

Sony Pictures Drive-in Experience
3933-3969 Madison Ave., Culver City
$25 per car; advance tickets required. sonypictures.com/drivein

“Bloodshot,” 8 p.m. Aug. 21
“Don’t Breathe,” Aug. 22
“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” 8 p.m. Aug. 28
“Spider-Man: Far From Home,” 8 p.m. Aug. 29
“Baby Driver,” 8 p.m. Aug. 30
“Men in Black,” 8 p.m. Sept. 4
“Bad Boys for Life,” 8 p.m. Sept. 5
“Jumanji: The Next Level,” 8 p.m. Sept. 6

Street Food Cinema at American Jewish University/Brandeis Bardin Campus
1101 Pepper Tree Lane, Simi Valley
$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“The Big Lebowski,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29
“The Breakfast Club,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30
“Zootopia,” 8 p.m. Sept. 4
“Labyrinth,” 8 p.m. Sept. 5
“La La Land,” 8 p.m. Sept. 6
“Bridesmaids,” 8 p.m. Sept. 11
“Purple Rain,” 8 p.m. Sept. 13

Street Food Cinema at King Gillette Ranch
26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu
$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Coco,” 8 p.m. Sept. 18
“Get Out,” 8 p.m. Sept 19
“La La Land,” 8 p.m. Sept 20

Summer Weekend Drive-in at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$25 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“Beethoven,” 7 p.m. Aug. 21-22
“Twister,” 7 p.m. Aug. 28-29
“Grease,” 7 p.m. Sept. 4-5
“The Lion King” (2019), 7 p.m. Sept. 11

Turo at the Movies
Sears parking lot, 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale.
Free, for local healthcare professionals and their guests only. Register via email at turodrivein@turo.com

“Back to the Future,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 20









Matt Cooper

Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.

