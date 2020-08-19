The ultimate guide to classic movies at L.A. drive-ins, pop-ups and rooftops

Craving a favorite flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies coming soon to a drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you:

Drive-in at the Park

Castaic Lake Park, Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic

$30 per car; advance purchase required. driveinatthepark.com

“The Bodyguard,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 4-5

“Dirty Dancing,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 18-19

“Men in Black,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 25-26

The Method Fest Independent Film Festival

Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive, L.A.

$20 per person; advance tickets required. filmfreeway.com

Advertisement

“Unforgiven,” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 8 p.m. Aug. 22

“Frozen II,” 7:45 p.m. Aug. 24

“Edward Scissorhands,” 8 p.m. Aug. 25

“The Sandlot,” 8 p.m. Aug. 26

“The Lion King” (2019), 7 p.m. Aug. 31

“Die Hard,” 8 p.m. Sept. 1

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” 8 p.m. Sept. 2

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 8 p.m. Sept. 23

Rooftop Movies at the Montalbán

1615 Vine St., Hollywood

$30 per person; reservations required. themontalban.com

Advertisement

“Dirty Dancing,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 21

“Joker,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 22

“The Goonies,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 23

“Fight Club,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 28

“Grease,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 29

“Do the Right Thing,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 30

San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-in Nights

Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks

$20-$95; ages 3 and under free; advance purchase required. myvalleypass.squarespace.com

“Clueless"/"Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 8 p.m. Sept. 11

“Batman"/"Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” 8 p.m. Sept. 13

Advertisement

“Edward Scissorhands"/"Pet Sematary” (1989), 7 p.m. Oct. 16

“Labyrinth"/"Child’s Play,” 7 p.m. Oct. 17

“Casper"/"Poltergeist” (1982), 7 p.m. Oct. 23

“Hotel Transylvania"/"Scream,” 7 p.m. Oct. 24

Newsletter Get our daily Entertainment newsletter Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Sony Pictures Drive-in Experience

3933-3969 Madison Ave., Culver City

$25 per car; advance tickets required. sonypictures.com/drivein

“Bloodshot,” 8 p.m. Aug. 21

“Don’t Breathe,” Aug. 22

“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” 8 p.m. Aug. 28

“Spider-Man: Far From Home,” 8 p.m. Aug. 29

“Baby Driver,” 8 p.m. Aug. 30

“Men in Black,” 8 p.m. Sept. 4

“Bad Boys for Life,” 8 p.m. Sept. 5

“Jumanji: The Next Level,” 8 p.m. Sept. 6

Street Food Cinema at American Jewish University/Brandeis Bardin Campus

1101 Pepper Tree Lane, Simi Valley

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“The Big Lebowski,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29

“The Breakfast Club,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30

“Zootopia,” 8 p.m. Sept. 4

“Labyrinth,” 8 p.m. Sept. 5

“La La Land,” 8 p.m. Sept. 6

“Bridesmaids,” 8 p.m. Sept. 11

“Purple Rain,” 8 p.m. Sept. 13

Advertisement

Street Food Cinema at King Gillette Ranch

26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Coco,” 8 p.m. Sept. 18

“Get Out,” 8 p.m. Sept 19

“La La Land,” 8 p.m. Sept 20

Summer Weekend Drive-in at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“Beethoven,” 7 p.m. Aug. 21-22

“Twister,” 7 p.m. Aug. 28-29

“Grease,” 7 p.m. Sept. 4-5

“The Lion King” (2019), 7 p.m. Sept. 11

Advertisement

Turo at the Movies

Sears parking lot, 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale.

Free, for local healthcare professionals and their guests only. Register via email at turodrivein@turo.com

“Back to the Future,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 20



























