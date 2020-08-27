Watch the L.A. Times Chicano Moratorium forum live on Thursday starting at 7 p.m.

Hosted by editor Steve Padilla, the community forum revisits the Chicano Moratorium, an anti-Vietnam War march held 50 years ago this month that played a pivotal role in the fight for civil rights in Los Angeles.

The forum will be livestreaming at the L.A. Times Facebook page, YouTube and Twitter. Guests will include reporters Daniel Hernandez and Carolina A. Miranda, and former Times investigative reporter Robert J. Lopez. They are among a team of writers, editors, photographers and others who created a series of stories about the legacy of the Chicano Moratorium that have appeared in print and online this month.

Readers are invited to share their questions in advance of the forum on Twitter @latimes, Facebook or by email to steven.padilla@latimes.com .

On Aug. 29, 1970, at least 20,000 demonstrators marched through East Los Angeles to protest the disproportionate number of Mexican American service members dying in Vietnam.

The National Chicano Moratorium Against the Vietnam War started out peacefully. But that afternoon a minor disturbance touched off skirmishes between demonstrators and law enforcement. By day’s end two people were mortally wounded and trailblazing Latino journalist Ruben Salazar was dead.

The Times project explores the significant and lasting impact of that day and tells the stories of demonstrators who later became leaders in politics, business and the arts. The series also revisits the Chicana rights movement, the young women who grew disillusioned with the Brown Berets and formed their own group. The entire project is here.

