Actress Niecy Nash stuns fans and marries soul musician Jessica Betts

Finally, some good news in 2020.

“Claws” actress Niecy Nash and soul singer-songwriter Jessica Betts revealed Monday via social media that they tied the knot.

“Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” Nash (whose birth name is Carol) captioned her Instagram post of the happy couple decked out in white, adding the hashtag #LoveWins.

The wedding news took fans by surprise, essentially serving as a coming out for Nash, who has played queer characters before but never discussed her own identity publicly. Nash married husband Jay Tucker, an electrical engineer, in 2011 and announced their divorce in October 2019. It was finalized in March.

Advertisement

In 2014, Nash played the role of Dr. Jean Fishman, a lesbian doctor, on “The Mindy Project.” Three years later, she talked to LGBTQ+ newspaper Between the Lines about the role.

“I feel like when you approach a character, you want to make sure you are playing it from a real place and that it doesn’t feel like, ‘Oh, this is gonna be a stereotype,’” she said. “You wanna lean into it in a way that just makes sense.”

Queer audiences, too, were drawn to her character on “Claws,” Desna, a powerful, splashy Florida nail salon owner.

“Desna is 100 percent who she is, and she is a woman who is comfortable in her skin,” Nash told Between the Lines. “I think that’s the thing that we all strive for. Be happy with what it is, figure out what’s working for you, accentuate that part and push through.”