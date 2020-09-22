Hillary Clinton teases first taste of new podcast devoted to ‘overlooked’ subjects

Former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is giving listeners a sample of what to expect from her new podcast debuting next week.

Tuesday’s official podcast trailer for “You and Me Both With Hillary Clinton” features the former secretary of State promising in-depth conversations “with people I just love talking to.”

“We’re living through pretty intense times,” Clinton says. “A pandemic. An economic freefall. A long-overdue reckoning with racism and lots of uncertainty about the future of our democracy. I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling like we need some community, some humanity, even some authenticity.”

First announced in February, Clinton’s iHeartMedia podcast is a 24-part series that premieres Sept. 29 — the same day as the first presidential debate between her former rival, President Trump, and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The program’s debut comes on the heels of Michelle Obama’s Spotify podcast, launched in July, which featured former President Obama as her first guest. (No word yet if former President Clinton will appear on his wife’s program.)

The two-time presidential candidate was also the subject of Hulu’s February docuseries “Hillary,” which offers a behind-the-scenes look at her failed 2016 campaign.

Clinton’s podcast will feature the Democrat, who won the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election, in candid, topical conversations with women’s rights advocate Gloria Steinem, former Rep. Stacey Abrams (D-Ga.), “Call Your Girlfriend” podcast hosts Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman and psychologist Angela Duckworth, according to a statement from iHeartMedia.

Other celebrity guests include viral Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper, cookbook author Samin Nosrat, “Queer Eye” star Tan France and comedian Patton Oswalt.

“I’m excited to bring these eye-opening, powerful, sometimes hilarious conversations to the forefront and open up new avenues of discussion with some of the people I find most fascinating,” Clinton said in a statement accompanying the trailer. “This podcast is a chance to talk about subjects that are too often overlooked and share the inspiration and education I’ve gotten from my guests.”

Clinton will touch on everything from the pressing political issues to the challenges of cooking in quarantine, along with such topics as leadership, food, faith, resilience and grief, according to the statement.

“Hillary, being the first woman on the ballot in a general election for president, is one of the great political leaders of our time, and we are delighted to partner with her on this project,” said Conal Byrne, iHeartPodcast Network president. “‘You and Me Both’ will provide listeners with an astute, nuanced look at what’s happening in the world right now — and Hillary is the perfect moderator for those discussions.”

The iHeartPodcast Network has been expanding its roster of programming with titles such as “Stuff You Should Know,” “Next Question With Katie Couric,” “The Ron Burgundy Podcast” and “Atlanta Monster.” The radio giant has also partnered with television producer Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland Audio, comedian Will Ferrell, “The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne Tha God and horror giant Blumhouse Productions.