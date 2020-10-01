What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘On the Rocks,’ ‘Tenet’ and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes for this week are added:

Beyond Fest

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre, 10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$17-$42; advance purchase required. beyondfest.com

“Synchronic” with “Bad Hair,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5

“The Dark and the Wicked” with “The Reckoning,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6

Drive-in at the Park/L.A. County District 2

Various locations, L.A.

Free; advance reservations required. driveinatthepark.com

“Remember the Titans,” 7 p.m. Oct. 2 (Kenneth Hahn Park)

“Moana,” 7 p.m. Oct. 3 (Magic Johnson Park)

“Grace and Grit: Dance in the Time of Covid”

Santa Monica College, Bundy Campus, East Parking Lot, 3171 S. Bundy Drive, L.A.

$50 per car; advance purchase required. westsideballet.com

Dance film featuring Westside Ballet, Barak Ballet, Ballet Folklórico Flor de Mayo, and others, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Oct. 9-10

Legion Drive-in/The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43

2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65 per car; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3

“The Muppet Movie,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4

“Jaws,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6

“Jurassic Park,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7

“Saving Private Ryan,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8

“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9

“Chinatown,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13

Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema

Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena

$25-$50 per car. eventbrite.com

“Beetlejuice,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 4-5

“The Craft,” 10:30 p.m. Oct. 1-2

“From Dusk Till Dawn,” 10:30 p.m. Oct. 3-4

“The Monster Squad,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8-9

“Candyman” (1992), 10:30 p.m. Oct. 8-9

“The Addams Family,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10-11

“Carrie” (1976), 10:30 p.m. Oct. 10-11

“The Corpse Bride,” 7 p.m. Oct. 15-18

“Scream,” 10 p.m. Oct. 15-18

“8th Annual Sunscreen Film Festival,” 7 p.m. Oct. 22

“Frankenstein” (1931), 7 p.m. Oct. 23

“Bride of Frankenstein,” 7 p.m. Oct. 24-25

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 10 p.m. Oct. 23-24

“Friday the 13th” (1980), 12:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Oct. 25

“Halloween” (1978), 7 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov. 1

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), 10 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov. 1

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. missiontiki.com

“Ava,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1; 10:20 p.m. Oct. 2-5

“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” 9:25 p.m. Oct. 1

“Deadpool,” 9:35 p.m. Oct. 1

“The Last Shift,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1; 9:25 p.m. Oct. 2-5

“The New Mutants,” 7:35 p.m. Oct. 1; 7:30 and 11:15 p.m. Oct. 2-3; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5

“On the Rocks,” 7:30 and 11:20 p.m. Oct. 2-3; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5

“Shortcut,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 2-5

“Tenet,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1-5

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“The Big Lebowski,” 7 p.m. Oct. 3

“Ghostbusters” (1984), 7 p.m. Oct. 13

“The Blair Witch Project,” 7 p.m. Oct. 14

“Scream,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26

“Hotel Transylvania,” 7 p.m. Oct. 27

“The Silence of the Lambs,” 7 p.m. Oct. 28

“Halloween” (1978), 7 p.m. Oct. 29

“The Biggest Little Farm,” 6 p.m. Nov. 1

Paramount Drive-In Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; under age 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“The Forty-Year-Old Version,” 10:55 p.m. Oct. 2-8

“On the Rocks,” 10:55 p.m. Oct. 2-8

“Tenet,” 7:30 and 11 p.m. Oct 1; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-8

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-in

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; regencymovies.com

“Demolition Man,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1

“Beetlejuice,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2

“Ghostbusters,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 2

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3

“The Lost Boys,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 3

“Hocus Pocus,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4

“Stand by Me,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Rubidoux Drive-In

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“Ava,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1

“The Call,” 9:35 p.m. Oct. 3-8

“Deadpool,” 9:25 p.m. Oct. 1

“Kajillionaire,” 9:20 p.m. Oct. 1

“The New Mutants,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 3-8

“Possesser,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3-8

“Shortcut,” 9:25 p.m. Oct. 3-8

“Tenet,” 7:30 and 10:20 p.m. Oct. 1-8

San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-in Nights

Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks

$20-$95; ages 3 and under free; advance purchase required. myvalleypass.squarespace.com

“Pet Sematary” (1989), 10 p.m. Oct. 16

“Child’s Play” (1988), 10 p.m. Oct. 17

“Poltergeist” (1982), 10 p.m. Oct. 23

Screamfest Horror Film Festival/Malibu

Calamigos Ranch, 327 Latigo Canyon Road, Malibu

Free; reservations required. screamfestla.com

“Books of Blood,” 7 p.m. Oct. 6

Screamfest Horror Film Festival/Van Nuys

The Plant Drive-in, 7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$20; advance purchase required.

“Halloween” (1978) plus selected shorts, 7 p.m. Oct. 7

“Halloween II,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 7

“Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning,” 7 p.m. Oct. 8

“Initiation” plus selected shorts, 9 p.m. Oct. 8

“An Ideal Host” plus selected shorts, 7 p.m. Oct. 9

“Anonymous Animals” plus selected shorts, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10

“Caveat” plus selected shorts, 9 p.m. Oct. 10

Selected shorts, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11

“The Brain That Wouldn’t Die” plus selected shorts, 9 p.m. Oct. 11

“Sanzaru” plus selected shorts, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12

Selected shorts, 9:15 p.m. Oct. 11

“Mr. Mercedes” 7 p.m. Oct. 13 (free screening)

“A Ghost Awaits” plus selected shorts, 9 p.m. Oct. 13

“Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers” plus selected shorts, 7 p.m. Oct. 14

“Halloween 4: The Revenge of Michael Myers” plus selected shorts, 9:45 p.m. Oct. 14

“Thirst” plus selected shorts, 7 p.m. Oct. 15

Secret Movie Club/Downtown L.A.

Parking lot, 1027 S. Los Angeles St., downtown L.A.

$23-$37; advance tickets required. secretmovieclub.com

“The Who’s Tommy” with “Pink Floyd’s The Wall,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1

Secret Movie Club/Glendale

Sears Parking Lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37; advance tickets required. secretmovieclub.com

“Poltergeist” (1982), 7:15 p.m. Oct. 2

“The Lost Boys,” 10 p.m. Oct. 2

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), 7:15 p.m. Oct. 3

“Phantasm,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 3

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 4

“Death Proof,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 8

“Maximum Overdrive,” 10 p.m. Oct. 8

“Trick R Treat,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 9

“Creepshow,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 9

“It: Chapter One,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 10

“Carrie” (1976), 10:15 p.m. Oct. 1o

“Hocus Pocus,” 7 p.m. Oct. 11

“Get Out,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 16

“The Cabin in the Woods,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 16

“The Exorcist,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 17

“The Conjuring,” 10:05 p.m. Oct. 17

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 23

“A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23

“Ghostbusters” (1984), 7 p.m. Oct. 24

“Beetlejuice,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 24

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7 p.m. Oct. 25

“Friday the 13th,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 30

“Friday the 13th Part V: The Final Chapter” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 30

“Coco,” 7 p.m. Nov. 1

Starlite Movies

Brea Mall, 1065 Brea Mall, Brea

$35 per car; advance purchase required. starlitemovienight.com

“Casper,” 8 p.m. Oct. 1

“The Goonies,” 8 p.m. Oct. 2

“Beetlejuice,” 8 p.m. Oct. 4

Summer Weekend Drive-in at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25, $30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“12 Hour Shift,” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1

“Shrek 2,” 6 p.m. Oct. 2

“She Is the Ocean,” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8

“Ghostbusters” (1984), 7 p.m. Oct. 10

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 7 p.m. Oct. 29

“Ratatouille,” 6 p.m. Nov. 14

“The Polar Express,” 6 p.m. Dec. 11

The Sunset Strip Presents Late Night Drive-In

The Andaz Hotel, 8401 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

$56.25 per car. loop1tickets.com

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 8 p.m. Oct. 2

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), 8 p.m. Oct. 3

“The Long Goodbye,” 8 p.m. Oct. 9

“The Man Who Fell to Earth,” 8 p.m. Oct. 10

“Idiocracy” (1978), 8 p.m. Oct. 16

“The Hills Have Eyes” (1977), 8 p.m. Oct. 23

“Halloween” (1978), 8 p.m. Oct. 24

“Suspiria” (1977), 8 p.m. Oct. 29

“An American Werewolf in London,” 8 p.m. Oct. 30

“Young Frankenstein” with “Dead Alive,” 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Van Buren Drive-In Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“Ava,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1

“The Call,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 2-5

“Deadpool,” 9:25 p.m. Oct. 1

“Kajillionaire,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 1

“The New Mutants,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1; 7:30 and 11 p.m. Oct. 2-3; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5

“Possessor,” 7:30 and 11:15 p.m. Oct. 2-3; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5

“Short Cut,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 2-5

“Tenet,” 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Oct. 1-5

Vineland Drive-In Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; children under age 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“Alone,” 10:30 p.m. Oct. 1; 10:45 p.m. Oct. 2; 10:30 p.m. Oct. 4

“Ava,” 7:45 p.m. Oct. 1; 10:45 p.m. Oct. 3, 5

“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” 10:30 p.m. Oct. 1

“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” 7:45 p.m. Oct. 1

“The Call,” 10:45 p.m. Oct. 2; 10:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 6

“The Forty-Year-Old Version,” 10:45 p.m. Oct. 2-3; 10:30 p.m. Oct. 4; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5; 10:30 p.m. Oct. 6; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7

“The Last Shift,” 10:30 p.m. Oct. 1; 10:45 p.m. Oct. 3; 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7

“No Escape,” 7:45 p.m. Oct. 1

“On the Rocks,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-7

“Possessor,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-4; 10:45 p.m. Oct. 5; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6-7

“Save Yourselves,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-5; 10:30 p.m. Oct. 6; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7

“Shortcut,” 7:45 p.m. Oct. 1

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-4; 10:45 p.m. Oct. 5; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6; 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7

“12 Hour Shift,” 10:45 p.m. Oct. 2-3; 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7

“Unhinged,” 10:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 4, 7

Yeti Film Tour: Drive-In Edition

City National Grove of Anaheim, 2200 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim

$20, $75 per car plus $23.50 per person; children under 5, free; advance purchase required. yeti.com

Selected outdoor-adventure documentaries, 8 p.m. Oct. 2

