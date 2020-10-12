Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy saluted amid protest of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination

As Republicans launch the confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats are saluting the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy and her “most fervent” wish.

Monday’s “Honor Her Wish,” a virtual event featuring several celebrities and politicians, will double as both a tribute to Ginsburg and an objection to Barrett’s nomination, which came after Ginsburg requested, on her deathbed, that she “not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Immediately after Ginsburg died last month, President Trump and the Republican Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, vowed to swiftly fill the feminist hero’s Supreme Court seat. Several reproductive-rights activists protested Monday’s confirmation hearing of Barrett, who is affiliated with a religious organization that opposes abortion and believes women should submit to men.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s “Honor Her Wish” livestream.

What time is the event, and where can I watch it?

The special will begin at 5 p.m. Pacific at RBG.live, where you can RSVP in advance to attend by filling out your name, email and zip code.



Who’s speaking and performing?

Among the many participating politicians are former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Fair Fight Action founder Stacey Abrams, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy and former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton, as well as Sam Bagenstos and Margo Schlanger, former clerks to Ginsburg.

Non-politician speakers and performers include Jon Batiste, Phoebe Bridgers, Sophia Bush, Kathleen Hanna, Kesha, Margo Price, Aminatou Sow, Michael Stipe, Hayley Williams, Rosario Dawson, the Resistance Revival Chorus and Shana Knizhnik, co-author of “The Notorious RBG.”