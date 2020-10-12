TikTok star Nathan Apocada takes on Queen to celebrate Lakers’ big win

It’s official: TikTok sensation Nathan Apodaca is a Lakers fan.

The social-media star took another pleasure cruise on his trusty skateboard this weekend — this time to the tune of Queen’s “We Are the Champions” in honor of the Lakers’ big win.

After the Lakers scored their first NBA championship in a decade on Sunday, Apodaca filmed his latest video, cruising down the highway while wearing a No. 8 Kobe Bryant jersey and trading his signature Cran-Raspberry Ocean Spray for some celebratory Chardonnay.

“We are the champions, my friend,” Freddie Mercury sings on the 1977 hit, as Apodaca sips his wine and lip syncs along, mirroring his original viral video to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” “And we’ll keep on fighting ‘til the end.”

Thousands, including actor Jimmy Wong, singer Estelle and director Ava DuVernay, have already shared the 15-second clip, which has racked up more than 187,000 likes and 2.7 million views on the Follow Through LA Twitter account.

And Apodaca was far from the only celebrity to cheer the Lakers on after they bested the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA finals.

“Congrats to the @Lakers and @Seattlestorm on their championship wins!” tweeted former President Barack Obama, including a shout-out to the WNBA champions as well. “Proud of all the NBA and WNBA teams and players who’ve been using their platforms to take a stand for racial justice and encourage civic participation this season.”

Many also remembered late Lakers legend Bryant, who died at age 41 earlier this year in a helicopter crash, along with his 14-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant.

“I’d like to think Kobe and Gigi played a part in this win,” tweeted “Little Fires Everywhere” actress Kerry Washington, along with some purple and gold heart emojis.

“Congratulations to the LA Lakers on winning the NBA championship!!” tweeted rapper Kanye West, along with a mural of the father-daughter duo entering the gates of heaven. “Kobe‘s and Gigi’s spirit are alive and I know they’re smiling down on us. LeBron you told us you would win this championship for Kobe and you didn’t let our boy down.”

See more reactions to the Lakers’ victory below.

I’d like to think Kobe and Gigi played a part in this win.

💜💛💜 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 12, 2020

Congratulations to the LA Lakers on winning the NBA championship!! Kobe‘s and Gigi’s spirit are alive and I know they’re smiling down on us. LeBron you told us you would win this championship for Kobe and you didn’t let our boy down. 🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/viab1PNshp — ye (@kanyewest) October 12, 2020

It was a hard, strange and sad @NBA season, for so many reasons. Congratulations to our @Lakers for bringing a hard and well-fought title #17 to LA @KingJames @AntDavis23 #NotGoingtoDisneyworld! — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 12, 2020

Lakers, you took our heartbreak and helped us heal. We love you! GO @Lakers!! — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 12, 2020

“I just want my respect” - @KingJames — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) October 12, 2020