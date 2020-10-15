Tony Awards nominations 2020: The complete list

Tony Awards nominations are being announced Thursday morning, bringing some bittersweet celebration for an unprecedented, pandemic-shortened Broadway season.

“Jagged Little Pill,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and the jukebox hit based on the life of Tina Turner are expected to rack up nominations in musical categories. Jeremy O’ Harris’ “Slave Play” and Matthew Lopez’s “The Inheritance” are leading contenders for best play. And some big names — Audra McDonald, Laura Linney, Mary Louise Parker, Marisa Tomei, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jonathan Pryce, Michael Shannon — are among the stars leading this year’s contenders.

James Monroe Iglehart hosts the nominations announcement, scheduled to begin shortly. Check back here for the complete list of nominees as soon as it’s available.

