What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Kids in the Spotlight Night at the Drive-In Fundraiser

Sears parking lot, 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale

$40 per car; advance purchase required. kitsinc.networkforgood.com

Five short films written and created by foster youth, 7 p.m. Nov. 5

L.A. Zoo Drive-In Movies

5333 Zoo Drive, L.A.

$40-$140; advance purchase required. lazoo.org

“The Proposal” (2009), 8 p.m. Oct. 23

“The Lorax,” 8 p.m. Oct. 24

“Lake Placid,” 8 p.m. Oct. 25

“Clue,” 8 p.m. Oct. 29

“Goosebumps,” 8 p.m. Oct. 30

“The Addams Family” (2019), 8 p.m. Oct. 31

“Poltergeist” (1982), 8 p.m. Nov. 1

Legion Drive-In/The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43

2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65 per car; $80 per truck or SUV; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Stevie Nicks — 24 Karat Gold the Concert,” 8 p.m. Oct. 25

“The Omen” (1976), 7 p.m. Oct. 27

“Marathon Man,” 7 p.m. Oct. 28

“Get Out,” 7 p.m. Oct. 29

Universal Monster Night triple-bill: “Son of Dracula,” “The Creature From the Black Lagoon” and “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein,” 7 p.m. Oct. 30

“Psycho” (1960), 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31

“Tootsie,” 8:15 p.m. Nov. 5

Lexus Culinary Cinema

L.A. Live event deck, 1005 Chick Hearn Court, downtown L.A.

$25 per person, advance purchase required. lalive.com

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13

“Sideways,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14

“Little Miss Sunshine,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15

Level 8 Drive-In Fright Nights

The Americana at Brand, 889 Americana Way, Glendale

$30 per car, plus $8 per person; advance purchase required. thegrovela.com

“Beetlejuice,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28

Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema

Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena

$25-$50 per car. eventbrite.com

“Frankenstein” (1931), 7 p.m. Oct. 23

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 10 p.m. Oct. 23-24

“Bride of Frankenstein,” 7 p.m. Oct. 24-25

“Friday the 13th” (1980), 12:30 a.m. Oct. 24, 10 p.m. Oct. 25

“Halloween” (1978), 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and 31, Nov. 1

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), 10 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov. 1

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 6 p.m. Nov. 6-8, 11

“The Purge: Anarchy,” 9:30 p.m. Nov. 6-8, 11

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. missiontiki.com

“Borat Subsequent Movie Film,” 7:35 and 11:35 p.m. Oct. 23-24, 7:35 p.m. Oct. 25-29

“Honest Thief,” 9:40 p.m. Oct. 23-29

“The Kid Detective,” 9:25 p.m. Oct. 23-29

“Love and Monsters,” 7:30 and 11:40 p.m. Oct. 23-24, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-29

“S—house,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23-29

“Synchronic,” 7:35 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Oct. 23-24, 7:35 p.m. Oct. 25-29

“Tenet,” 9:25 p.m. Oct. 23-29

“The War With Grandpa,” 7:30 and 11:30 p.m. Oct. 23-34, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-29

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“Scream,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26

“Hotel Transylvania,” 7 p.m. Oct. 27

“The Silence of the Lambs,” 7 p.m. Oct. 28

“Halloween” (1978), 7 p.m. Oct. 29

“The Biggest Little Farm,” 6 p.m. Nov. 1

Paramount Drive-In Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; under age 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“Honest Thief,” 10:55 p.m. Oct. 23-28

“Tenet,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23-28

“The War With Grandpa,” 10:55 p.m. Oct. Oct. 23-28

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-In

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; regencymovies.com

“Psycho,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22

“Coco,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23

“Friday the 13th,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 23

“Frankenstein,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24

“Dracula,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 24

“Army of Darkness,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25

“Gremlins,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30

“The Thing” (1982), 9:45 p.m. Oct. 30

“Halloween” (2018), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

“An American Werewolf in London,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 31

“Stand by Me,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Rubidoux Drive-In

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“Honest Thief,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 25-29

“The Kid Detective,” 9:20 p.m. Oct. 25-29

“Love and Monsters,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-29

“Synchronic,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-29

“Tenet,” 9:40 p.m. Oct. 25-29

“The War With Grandpa,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-29

Secret Movie Club/Glendale

Sears Parking Lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37; advance tickets required. secretmovieclub.com

“The Silence of the Lambs,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 22

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 23

“A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23

“Ghostbusters” (1984), 7 p.m. Oct. 24

“Beetlejuice,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 24

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7 p.m. Oct. 25

“Friday the 13th,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 30

“Friday the 13th Part V: The Final Chapter” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 30

“Coco,” 7 p.m. Nov. 1

Spooky Sundays at the Hollywood Roosevelt Drive-In Theatre

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$55-$120; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“The Addams Family” (1991), 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25

“Halloween II,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25

Starlite Movies

Brea Mall, 1065 Brea Mall, Brea

$35 per car; advance purchase required. starlitemovienight.com

“Monster House,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22

“The Addams Family” (2019), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Nov. 1

“The Corpse Bride,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25

“Hocus Pocus,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 31

“Coco,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29

“Beetlejuice,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30

Street Food Cinema/Arcadia

Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Hocus Pocus,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24

“Beetlejuice,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

“Coco,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Summer Weekend Drive-In at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25, $30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 7 p.m. Oct. 29

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

“Ratatouille,” 7 p.m. Nov. 14

“Toy Story,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21

“The Polar Express,” 6 p.m. Dec. 11

The Sunset Strip Presents Late Night Drive-In

The Andaz Hotel, 8401 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

$56.25 per car. loop1tickets.com

“The Hills Have Eyes” (1977), 8 p.m. Oct. 23

“Halloween” (1978), 8 p.m. Oct. 24

“Suspiria” (1977), 8 p.m. Oct. 29

“An American Werewolf in London,” 8 p.m. Oct. 30

“Young Frankenstein” with “Dead Alive,” 8 p.m. Oct. 31

“Pulp Fiction,” 8 p.m. Nov. 6

“Inglorious Basterds,” 8 p.m. Nov. 7

“Kill Bill: Vol. 1,” 8 p.m. Nov. 13

“Kill Bill: Vol. 2,” 8 p.m. Nov. 14

“Reservoir Dogs,” 8 p.m. Nov. 20

“Jackie Brown,” 8 p.m. Nov. 21

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” 8 p.m. Nov. 28

Valley Film Festival

The Regency 16 Theatres Drive-In @ The Plant, 7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$20 per car; advance purchase required. valleyfilmfest.com

“Take Me to Tarzana” and selected shorts, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7

Comedy shorts, 9 p.m. Nov. 7

Documentary feature and selected shorts, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8

Dramatic shorts, 9 p.m. Nov. 8

“Marcus” and selected shorts, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14

“Girls on Film” shorts, 9 p.m. Nov. 14

“Words Can’t Go There” and selected shorts, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15

Documentary shorts, 9 p.m. Nov. 14

Van Buren Drive-In Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“Honest Thief,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 23-29

“The Kid Detective,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23-29

“Love and Monsters,” 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. Oct. 23-24, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-29

“Synchronic,” 7:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Oct. 23-24, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-29

“Tenet,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25-29

“The War With Grandpa,” 7:30 and 11:30 p.m. Oct. 23-24, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-29

Vineland Drive-In Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; children under age 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“The Addams Family” (2019), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24

“After We Collided,” 10:15 p.m. Oct. 23-24, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 10 p.m. Oct. 27-28

“Bad Hair,” 10:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 10 p.m. Oct. 27 and 29

“Borat Subsequent Movie Film,” 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Oct. 23-24, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-29

“Honest Thief,” 10:15 p.m. Oct. 23-24, 10 p.m. Oct. 27-29

“I Am Greta,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28

“The Kid Detective,” 10:15 p.m. Oct. 23, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 10 p.m. Oct. 27-29

“Possessor,” 10 p.m. Oct. 28

“Stevie Nicks — 24 Karat Gold the Concert,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25

“Synchronic,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24-25 and 27-29

“2 Hearts,” 10:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and 29

"The War With Grandpa," 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 10:15 p.m. Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 27 and 28
























































































