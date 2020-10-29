Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

16 culture picks: Kamasi Washington’s Michelle Obama score, Kristina Wong onstage

Kamasi Washington, left, and Kristina Wong
Saxophonist Kamasi Washington and writer-performer Kristina Wong are featured in virtual performances this weekend.
(Al Seib / The Los Angeles Times; Tom Fowler)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Oct. 29, 2020
5:30 AM
Share

Kamasi Washington and Kristina Wong lead our weekly list of online concerts, streaming theater productions, virtual art exhibitions and other culture for your viewing consideration this weekend. Here’s our latest rundown, all times Pacific.

Kamasi Washington
The jazz saxophonist and composer performs his score for the documentary “Becoming: An Intimate Portrait of Michelle Obama” on a new installment of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s “Sound/Stage” series of pandemic concerts filmed at the Hollywood Bowl in August. 10 a.m. Friday; available for 30 days. Free. laphil.com

“Kristina Wong for Public Office”
The L.A.-based performance artist stars in this solo comedy about her nascent political career. It’s presented by the Broad Stage and Center Theatre Group. 8 p.m. Friday; available through Nov. 29. $10; free for Broad Stage and CTG subscribers. thebroadstage.org, centertheatregroup.org

The Tune In Festival
This showcase presented by the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA includes performances by Kronos Quartet, singer-songwriter Dan Zanes, vocalist Perla Batalla, Chicano rock band Quetzal, violinist Vijay Gupta, skid row theater troupe Los Angeles Poverty Department and vocal group Sweet Honey in the Rock. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Saturday; available on demand Nov. 7-8. Free. online.cap.ucla.edu

Advertisement

Books

For one Chicana rocker and memoirist, music is activism, and a way of life

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 16: Martha Gonzalez, band member of music group Quetzal, has a new book coming out: Chican@ (cq) Artivistas: Music, Community, and Transborder Tactics in East Los Angeles," at her home on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Martha is holding a Jarana, an eight string five course guitar, made by Gilberto Gutierrez, of Veracruz.(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Books

For one Chicana rocker and memoirist, music is activism, and a way of life

Quetzal singer Martha Gonzalez’s “Chican@ Artivistas: Music, Community, and Transborder Activism in East Los Angeles” is both a manifesto and a heartfelt memoir.

“Modern Beauty”
Pittance Chamber Music launches this three-concert series that features pianist Gloria Cheng with members of the Los Angeles Opera orchestra and works by Billy Childs, Esa-Pekka Salonen, Steven Stucky and others. 3 p.m. Sunday; also Nov. 8 and 15. Free; donations accepted. pittancechambermusic.org

“Art While Apart: A Celebration of Dancing While Distanced”
Santa Barbara’s State Street Ballet streams filmed performances of new works plus favorite repertory. 7 p.m. Thursday. Free. youtube.com, facebook.com

Angel City Jazz Festival
The Ford Theatres’ “From the Ford” series continues with archival video of performances by jazz quartet Kneebody, saxophonist Yosvany Terry and others. 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. facebook.com

Advertisement

Reena Esmail’s Piano Trio
Violinist Vijay Gupta, cellist Peter Myers and pianist Suzana Bartal perform all four movements of the composer’s chamber music work in four weekly Zoom sessions. 5 p.m. Thursday; also Nov. 2, 12 and 19. Free. Register at thewallis.org

“Recalling a Lost World: David Labkovski Brings the Stories of Sholem Aleichem to Life”
Holocaust Museum L.A. presents this virtual exhibit featuring Labkovski’s illustrations based on tales by the beloved Yiddish writer. On view through December. Free. holocaustmuseumla.org

“Triumph!”
The Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival presents this two-part showcase featuring theater, dance and storytelling by female writer-performers. 3 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 8. $20 for both. lawtf.org

“Séance on a Wet Afternoon”
Opera Santa Barbara streams its 2009 production of this musical thriller from “Wicked” composer Stephen Schwartz. Available through Monday. Free. Register at operasb.org

Advertisement

“Dementia”
The Latino Theater Company streams an archival performance of Evelina Fernández’s examination of homosexuality, teen pregnancy and other topics. Anytime through Nov. 5. Free. thelatc.org

“Satyagraha”
The Metropolitan Opera streams its 2011 staging of the Philip Glass opera inspired by the life of Mahatma Gandhi. Available 4:30 p.m. Sunday to 3:30 p.m. Monday. Free. metopera.org

“Quinteto Astor Piazzolla: En 3x4”
The ensemble founded by the Argentine composer performs in a concert recorded in Buenos Aires for CAP UCLA. 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. cap.ucla.edu

“Bold Faced Secret: In Their Shoes”
The Echo Theater Company’s monthly storytelling series on Zoom continues with tales of misunderstandings and second chances. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Free. EchoTheaterCompany.com

Advertisement

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet
The fiddler and his Grammy-winning Cajun band perform a livestream concert. 4 p.m. Thursday. $15. ourconcerts.live

American Youth Symphony’s Fall Concert
Student musicians perform works by Stravinsky, Britten and others. 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. aysymphony.org

Our recurring coronavirus-era viewing recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.

Advertisement

Entertainment & ArtsThings to Do: Arts & Culture ArtsMuseums & ArtTheaterClassical Music
Matt Cooper

Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement