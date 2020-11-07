Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
People across America do a happy dance to celebrate Biden’s win

People in Philadelphia celebrate the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris
A pro-Biden crowd dances at the intersection of 3rd and Arch streets in Philadelphia as Joe Biden pulls ahead of Donald Trump in the Pennsylvania vote count on Friday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Makeda Easter Staff Writer 
On beat, off beat, line dances and voguing — people across the country are pouring out into the streets to dance in celebration of Joe Biden being elected 46th president of the United States on Saturday.

Biden, along with Kamala Harris, who is set to become the country’s first Black, Asian American and female vice president, defeated President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence after Pennsylvania brought in the electoral votes needed to claim the White House.

For many, the emotion and joy of dance is the perfect outlet for expressing the pent-up energy accumulated during a divisive election and presidency, and amid a pandemic that has killed more than 235,000 Americans.

In Philadelphia, the dance celebrations began days earlier as votes were being counted and Biden began pulling ahead of Trump. There were dancing mailboxes representing mail-in votes, groups doing the “Cupid Shuffle” line dance, Klezmer, a traditional style of music used for celebration in Jewish communities, and dances to Beyoncé.

At a New York “Donald Trump Is Over” party that began Friday evening, people took to the streets to celebrate and dance. The next day, the city came alive with cheers and impromptu parties as news came in of Biden’s win.

Demonstrators streamed through downtown Los Angeles to express their collective joy.

Some people, including political commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas and journalist Roland Martin did a happy dance at home to celebrate.

A video of late civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis dancing to Pharrell’s “Happy” at a 2018 event for recent Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams also resurfaced across social media.

And people couldn’t forget the joyous dancing of the vice president-elect herself, who danced her way through campaign events.

Makeda Easter

Makeda Easter is an arts reporter. She started at the Los Angeles Times in 2016 and received her bachelor’s degree in science, technology and international affairs at Georgetown University.

