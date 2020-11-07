Hollywood rejoices as Kamala Harris makes White House history

Kamala Harris’ many famous admirers couldn’t wait to celebrate her historic win Saturday after the California senator and her running mate, Joe Biden, were declared the next vice president and president of the United States, respectively.

In what has been one of the most heated and drawn-out presidential elections in the nation’s history, Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, is officially set to become the country’s first Black, Asian American and female vice president.

Among the many celebrities who congratulated the vice president-elect on social media were Michelle Obama, Mindy Kaling and Lady Gaga.

Harris tweeted, “This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.”



In August, Harris became the first woman of color nominated to a major party’s presidential ticket after Biden named her as his running mate — an opportunity the senator said she was “honored” to accept in their quest to “build an America that lives up to our ideals.”

She and Biden defeated Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump after securing 274 electoral votes and 74.5 million in the popular vote in the election (through Saturday morning). The current administration fell short of those totals with 214 electoral votes and 70.3 million in the popular vote after losing the key battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania to their Democratic opponents.

Throughout the chaotic election cycle, Hollywood has overwhelmingly thrown its collective support behind Biden and Harris, while some conservative outliers — Jon Voight, Lil Wayne and Kirstie Alley — endorsed Trump.

Here’s a sampling of celebrity reactions to Harris’ groundbreaking victory.

I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it. pic.twitter.com/yXqQ3tYRoa — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

FOR EVERY LITTLE GIRL. pic.twitter.com/6AomM3ieyb — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 7, 2020

Crying and holding my daughter, “look baby, she looks like us.” pic.twitter.com/Gy4MAPoNjy — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 7, 2020

The people have spoken! Thank you to everyone who used your vote and your voice to make history. PRESIDENT Joe Biden and VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/EdWQc5rpYD — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 7, 2020

Woooooohooooo!!!!!! PHILLY!!!!! AMERICA!!!!!! BLACK FOLK!!!! BLACK PEOPLE!!!!!!!! GOD BLESS YOU!!!!!!! 💛💛💛🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Now....let’s fight for that Senate!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MAxsrFDcRp — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 7, 2020

Our 46th president, @joebiden!♥️🇺🇸🗳 I’ve been waiting to post this photo because I knew deep down you would be our next President. Today we celebrate the millions of Americans who overcame barriers to the ballot box, mobilized their communities & voted in record breaking numbers pic.twitter.com/3qob8SIxzr — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 7, 2020

MADAM VICE PRESIDENT. MVP. KAMALA HARRIS. MADAM VICE PRESIDENT. MVP. KAMALA HARRIS. MADAM VICE PRESIDENT. MVP. KAMALA HARRIS. MADAM VICE PRESIDENT. MVP. KAMALA HARRIS. MADAM VICE PRESIDENT. MVP. KAMALA HARRIS. MADAM VICE PRESIDENT. MVP. KAMALA HARRIS. MADAM VICE PRESIDENT. MVP. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) November 7, 2020

What a tremendous moment in our nation’s history ! 🇺🇸 Congrats to our new President @JoeBiden and the First Female Vice President in our history @KamalaHarris 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) November 7, 2020

My dear friend, and now Madame Vice President-elect, congratulations.



California is so, so proud today. pic.twitter.com/EtilFvOM8w — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 7, 2020

Madame Vice President !!!! pic.twitter.com/4U2JCeHqB0 — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) November 7, 2020

Sent packing by the first Black woman Vice President in this history of this country and millions of nameless Black women all over this land. What a damn day. Just hugged my daughter so tight. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 7, 2020