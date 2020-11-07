LeBron James among the athletes reacting to Joe Biden being elected president

Joe Biden was elected as the 46th president of the United States on Saturday after Nevada and Pennsylvania delivered the electoral votes he needed to defeat President Trump.

Athletes from around the country shared their feelings about Biden’s win and the election on social media shortly after multiple media outlets declared Biden the winner.

This does look very nice. pic.twitter.com/HaXVue5Rgg — The Observant Lineman(Uche Nwaneri) (@Chukwu77) November 7, 2020

President Elect @JoeBiden and Madam Vice President @KamalaHarris congrats!!! #46 LFG 🇺🇸 — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 7, 2020

Thank you Black Women. ❤️🙏✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾 — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 7, 2020

Today I completed my trifecta: the Lakers, the Dodgers, and now #BidenHarris!! It’s been a fantastic 30 days! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 7, 2020

no better way to say it than...



“we stand on the shoulders of those who came before us.”



Kamala Harris is the first Black woman to become VP.



This is HER story.

This is HISTORY. — Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) November 7, 2020

YOUR VOTE COUNTS!!!! — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) November 7, 2020

YO we back up in there my G!!! I’m taking my tequila and vino too! 😁😁😁 🥃🥃🍷🍷 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020

Well America TRUSTED THE PROCESS and it paid off #TheProcess https://t.co/9XfWvQTZET — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 7, 2020

Come together for America. Regardless of what you believe in. We need eachother. — CountOnAG (@Amir_Garrett) November 7, 2020

Yes I’m posting this Again because for the 1st time EVEEEEER we have a Black Woman as our VP👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾Representation Matters on so many levels.... Tears of Joy! Congrats Madam Elect VP @KamalaHarris 🖤 pic.twitter.com/T05dmTMsBg — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) November 7, 2020

CHARACTER MATTERS, BEING SIMPLY A GOOD PERSON MATTERS! Salute & Thank You @VanJones68!!! 👏🏾👏🏾✊🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/G6wB9L3EvZ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Love is the way. https://t.co/G7PM0rwxBO — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 7, 2020

God Bless you. History was made once again. Congratulations! https://t.co/hcHY4Vypat — Jamal Adams (@Prez) November 7, 2020

“Daddy I met a Vice President and a President” I told my son he also met a family man and a grandpa. I was asked to come over to meet his family and he treated my son like his own. We will remember that forever. VC: @11AliveSports pic.twitter.com/BEh1HaQjly — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 7, 2020