Celebrities’ last-minute pleas to vote: See who’s endorsing Biden or Trump

It’s Election Day, folks — and myriad celebrities want to make sure you know it’s Election Day.

As if anyone could forget?

Last-minute pitches to get out and vote started in recent days and continued early Tuesday morning, with overwhelming support for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

“Allow me to be the one millionth person to remind you that (Tuesday) is your last chance to make your voice heard and to make your vote count,” Taylor Swift said in a video she tweeted Monday along with a link to help voters find their polling places. Acknowledging the high level of stress around the election, she urged viewers to mask up and stay safe when they vote.

Viola Davis put in a final plug for vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, with a video counting down the days to the election. And Eminem promoted a different ad, set to his tune “Lose Yourself,” that had Biden and running mate Harris walking slow-mo cool — minus any huge explosion behind them.

Michael Keaton leaned on his Pennsylvania roots in his pitch aimed at Biden voters, which was retweeted by Chris Evans, while Bruce Springsteen narrated a Scranton-focused Biden ad set to “My Hometown.” Beyoncé also called on voters from her home state (Texas) to “come thru” for the Democratic candidates.

John Legend, who has campaigned for the Biden-Harris ticket, made a pitch on behalf of socially distanced voting at sports arenas. And George Takei praised former President Obama for his efforts to help his former second-in-command.

In an Instagram post last month, America Ferrera explained her decision to vote for Biden and Harris, who “represent the path I want this country to take in this moment in history.”

Jennifer Lawrence took her eyes off the POTUS race for a second to endorse Amy McGrath, the Democratic Senate candidate in her home state of Kentucky, who as of Monday trailed iSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell by double digits in polls.

The celebrities supporting President Trump — while fewer in number — got their message out as well, whether it was explaining their support for the incumbent or, like Scott Baio, simply urging people to cast their ballots.

Other stars who have endorsed the president include Lil Wayne, Kirstie Alley, Jon Voight, Ted Nugent, Jack Nicklaus and Isaiah Washington.

“VOTE” Baio tweeted. “Be heard! Make it count!”

Here’s a sampling of the latest celeb endorsements.

Biden

This is @joebiden’s hometown. This is more than where he’s from. This is who he’s for. pic.twitter.com/6ZSK3dXY4H — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 31, 2020

We have the power to help make history together. In these final days before the most important election of our lifetime - VOTE and help turn out and turn up our AAPI community’s voice. Don’t underestimate your ability to impact change. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris #AAPIsForBiden — Lucy Liu (@LucyLiu) November 1, 2020

Have you voted yet???



I'm proud to be a part of this initiative that opens up over 70 sports arena for socially-distanced voting.



If you haven't voted already, bring a friend & find your local arena: https://t.co/6hrfRLOqE6 #MakeHistoryHere — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 2, 2020

The only birthday gift I am asking for is for every person who has not voted yet to vote today or tomorrow for @JoeBiden & @SenKamalaHarris we need real leadership in the White House again so@please vote! pic.twitter.com/E93V0V7FmG — Karamo (@Karamo) November 2, 2020

Thank you, Mr. President, for all you are doing to help elect @JoeBiden. 👏 What are you doing to elect #BidenHarris2020, friends? #1Day #Vote pic.twitter.com/BSeH16gzr9 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 2, 2020

That’sL Right #bidenharris2020 RT @ananavarro: Do not let anyone scare you into not voting. Vote! — George Lopez (@georgelopez) November 2, 2020

Iowa!! You have same day voter registration tomorrow! I grew up across the river from Iowa & know so many Iowans. You could seal the deal for us!! Vote @GreenfieldIowa - it’s healthcare - education - better jobs! Biden can do what 45 can’t! https://t.co/JiV1Tam0Mw — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) November 2, 2020

It’s better coming straight. Been away working, so I asked a friend in Brooklyn to grab election perspectives from some unknown voices. I’m voting #BidenHarris 100%. They need to hear this. I KNOW FOR A FACT that the other side couldn't give one real damn for The Forgotten Man. pic.twitter.com/f8Bkpud4P4 — Jeffrey Vote Out This Gameshow Clown Wright (@jfreewright) November 1, 2020

The road to Pennsylvania Avenue runs through Pennsylvania. I’m helping @BackToBluePA make calls to get out the vote for @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris and @PADems. Sign up to join me tonight at 7PM ET: https://t.co/LaEWi0R1lo — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 2, 2020

Don’t wait! Sign up to volunteer today! Go to https://t.co/X7Fp8X861u. And most importantly GO VOTE! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0BvR0avpAI — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 2, 2020

If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness. https://t.co/GQ8tw3Rqpl — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 27, 2020

We have 1 day left to vote for @AmyMcGrathKY

and make sure Mitch McConnell doesn't have another 6 years. Vote. — Jennifer Lawrence - Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) November 2, 2020

Trump

Get out and vote. I did! pic.twitter.com/IfQb3NeSO3 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) October 29, 2020

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

An open message to all you loving tolerant righteous enlightened kind cozy boo boo bears. You who have slung slurs AT US for 4 years such as Nazis morons Hitler’s red necks Cheetos idiots cultists.

YOU r why we voted for TRUMP. I pray we give U four more years of name calling 😘 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 3, 2020

The most authentically populist Presidents have been rough men who love this nation. @realDonaldTrump is a classic embodiment in the mold of Andrew Jackson and Teddy Roosevelt. Highly flawed, but powerful and provocative. https://t.co/tDuKdyKPXb pic.twitter.com/ASmUzYM3Cl — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 3, 2020

The whole country is going PATRIOT RED!!!! @DonaldJTrumpJr 🇺🇸 — Antonio Sabáto Jr 🇺🇸 (@AntonioSabatoJr) November 2, 2020

In God We Trust https://t.co/L7trjijjEG — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) October 25, 2020