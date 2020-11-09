Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Eva Longoria apologizes for comment implying erasure of Black women in Biden victory

Actress Eva Longoria
Actress Eva Longoria moderates the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
(Democratic National Convention via Associated Press)
By Daniel HernandezStaff Writer 
Share

Actress Eva Longoria has apologized for and clarified controversial remarks she made during an MSNBC interview after many accused her of downplaying the pivotal role of Black women in President-elect Joe Biden’s election win.

U.S. Latinas are the “real heroines” of the 2020 election victory of Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, Democratic activist Longoria said on cable television late Sunday, in a fragment of a sentence that seemed to play into the hot-button notion that Black women were being erased for their contributions to the Biden victory.

“Watching this back I can see that this sounds like I’m comparing Latinas to Black women, which I would never do,” Longoria wrote Sunday on Instagram. “I was comparing Latinas to their male counterparts, but my wording was not clear and I deeply regret that.

“Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones. Black women deserve a standing ovation for the work they have done year after year!! ... Again, so sorry for the confusion and lack of context on my part.”

Advertisement

The “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” star made the statements Sunday while speaking to MSNBC host Ari Melber. Longoria broadly addressed the importance of the Latino voters in the Biden-Harris win.

“The women of color showed up in big ways,” Longoria said. “Of course you saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state, and voting for Biden-Harris at an average rate of close to 3-to-1.”

Preliminary exit-poll data shows that more than 90% of Black women voters cast their ballots for Biden, while about 70% of Latina voters backed the former vice president. The results highlighted fretting among Democrats about support for Trump among Latinos.

Advertisement

Longoria’s statement sounded to some as though it sidelined the enormous organizing push by figures like Stacey Abrams in the state of Georgia to get more Black voters to the polls. Georgia broke late for Biden in the still-to-be-certified vote tallies, flipping a state Trump won in 2016.

Reaction spread online harshly in rebuke against Longoria’s choice of words. Her representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

Politics

Joy mixes with wariness as Black Americans savor the election of Biden and Harris

Allen Shelton, second left, and his son Allen Jr., wife Wendy and son Christian walk through their suburban Las Vegas neighborhood on October 22, 2020, in Las Vegas Nevada. This was the first presidential election that the SheltonOs two sons were able to vote. (Photo by David Becker/For the Times)

Politics

Joy mixes with wariness as Black Americans savor the election of Biden and Harris

Black Americans have reasons to feel pride, joy and hope over the election of Biden and Harris as the next president and vice president — but also reasons to feel wary.

More Coverage

Eva Longoria apologizes for comment implying erasure of Black women in Biden victory
Smith: Why Harris could become an unapologetically Black vice president

Longoria had been doing media rounds to correct the narrative that Latinos supported Donald Trump in the election in higher numbers. She drew attention to Arizona turning blue as well as Latino turnout in Nevada and key Midwestern states that flipped for the Democratic ticket this year, including Michigan and Wisconsin, with the help of Latino voters.

Advertisement

“The Black and brown communities delivered for Biden. Latinos turned out in record numbers in states where it really mattered,” Longoria said earlier in the MSNBC interview.

The response seemed to metastasize to the political world when the newly re-elected U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, from Minnesota, tweeted cryptically: “Stop erasing the work of Black women.” She received more than 8,000 retweets by Monday afternoon, along with comments criticizing Longoria.

Many on Twitter drew comparisons to similar episodes involving Salma Hayek, Camila Cabello, Dascha Polanco and Gina Rodriguez; the latter has repeatedly been accused of anti-Blackness since pointing out the lack of Latino representation in Hollywood upon the release of “Black Panther.” Several also noted that Longoria’s interview did not acknowledge Black Latinas.

In a statement, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists publicly rebuked the star on Twitter: “Eva Longoria should apologize for her divisive comment about ‘real heroines.’ We have to stand up for Black women, including Black Latinas, who are standing up against injustice for all of us. White and brown Latinos must do more to fight racism in our newsrooms and beyond.”

Advertisement

See more reactions to the controversy below.

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.

Entertainment & ArtsPolitics
Daniel Hernandez

Los Angeles Times reporter Daniel Hernandez covers culture in L.A.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement