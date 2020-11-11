‘We stand united for our veterans’: See how celebrities honored military heroes

The stars are shining on America’s service members, past and present, this Veterans Day.

A host of entertainment luminaries, including Elizabeth Banks, George Lopez, Viola Davis, Reese Witherspoon, Giancarlo Esposito and Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to the nation’s military heroes Wednesday on social media in honor of the patriotic holiday.

“On this #VeteransDay, we honor those who have served our country,” actor Kevin Bacon captioned a charming TikTok video of three servicemen knocking out some fun “Footloose” choreography in uniform.

“We owe you a debt of gratitude. Thank you for fighting for our freedoms. And don’t think for one second that these heroes don’t also have moves. You guys nailed this!”

On this #VeteransDay we honor those who have served our country. We owe you a debt of gratitude. Thank you for fighting for our freedoms. And don’t think for one second that these heroes don’t also have moves 🕺 you guys nailed this! #Footloose pic.twitter.com/o4ADtyMWUY — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) November 11, 2020

Some, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, marked the occasion by recognizing the trailblazing career of Sydney Barber, who this month became the first Black woman appointed to brigade commander of the U.S. Naval Academy‘s Commandant of Midshipmen.

“A huge congrats to Sydney Barber,” Obama tweeted. “Your hard work — and the powerful example you set — are such an inspiration. I’m so proud of you!”

A huge congrats to Sydney Barber, who will be the first Black woman to lead Midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy. Your hard work—and the powerful example you set—are such an inspiration. I’m so proud of you! https://t.co/Y9PAZasj7R — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 11, 2020

Among the many honoring their fallen loved ones were country singer Miranda Lambert, who thanked both of her “paw paws” for their service, and NFL star turned TV host Michael Strahan, who hailed his father as his hero.

“Happy #VeteransDay to my dad and all veterans who have served our country,” Strahan tweeted. “Thank you to our men and women in uniform, past, present and future. Dad, I love you and miss you every day.”

Happy #VeteransDay to my dad and all veterans who have served our country. Thank you to our men and women in uniform, past, present, and future. Dad, I love you and miss you every day. You are my hero.

#Military #Veterans #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/dugp8CaT6e — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) November 11, 2020

Others, including “One Day at a Time” mastermind Norman Lear, shared memories from their own time in the military. “Little Fires Everywhere” actress Kerry Washington dubbed Lear “a hero in every sense of the word” after the TV legend tweeted a photo of his younger self serving in World War II — and took a dig at President Trump for reportedly calling Americans who died in war “losers” and “suckers.”

“I’m the guy on the right with my B-17 crew — or as our current president would have it, I’m one of the ‘losers and suckers’ who were credited with 52 missions and dropped bombs 35 times in World War II,” he wrote. “Shame on you, Mr. President, and Happy Veterans Day.”

A hero in every sense of the word. Thank you for your service @TheNormanLear!!!!!!!!! ❤️💙❤️💙❤ https://t.co/95ftElbmyc — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 11, 2020

Outside of social media, many stars participated in eBay’s annual Veterans Day Celebrity Auction benefiting Homes for Our Troops. Among the available items are a “Captain America” shield autographed by Chris Evans, an Omega Globemaster watch signed by George Clooney, a Sachin & Babi dress originally worn by Mindy Kaling and a Mona Lisa Louis Vuitton tote bag donated by Jennifer Aniston, as well as Zoom meet-and-greets with Whoopi Goldberg, Gwyneth Paltrow and more.

Here’s a sampling of how other celebrities observed Veterans Day this year.

Today, we’re reminded of our solemn obligation: to serve our veterans as well as they have served us. To all of our veterans and service members, we’re forever grateful for your commitment to our country—and your willingness to put it all on the line for us. Thank you. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 11, 2020

I have been honored to meet many of the brave men and women who have fought for our freedom, and to those who have selflessly served our country - I can’t thank you enough. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/ct8L39phyl — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 11, 2020

To all who served our country and to all who continue to serve. To those who fight to protect or rights and our freedoms, from the bottom of my heart…thank you for your service. 🙏🏾❤️ #VeteransDay — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 11, 2020

We are grateful for your service and the sacrifice made by every American who protected and protects us. #HappyVeteransDay #thankyou — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 11, 2020

Honoring all who served. Thank you for your service.



Happy Veterans Day! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dTfjDs7kFW — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 11, 2020

The way we (don't) take care of our veterans is perhaps this country's biggest embarrassment.



happy veteran's day to those who fought for peace and those gave their lives, limbs, and mental health so the people in this country could have freedom. and i'm sorry. — Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) November 11, 2020

This morning, @DouglasEmhoff and I stopped by @DogTagBakery, a local D.C. bakery that empowers our nation's veterans, military families, and caregivers. Grateful to all who support our veterans in our communities. pic.twitter.com/pnfjBlIdlQ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 11, 2020

Thank you to the men, women & families who sacrifice every day to serve for our country. The heroes of our nation. 🇺🇸 #happyveteransday — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) November 11, 2020

#VeteransDay. Remembering all of those who have given their courage, bravery, and their lives to protect all of us and keep us free. Remembering you, Richard Boes. pic.twitter.com/amo9XcuYaX — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) November 11, 2020

Sending love to all of the veterans and their families who have served and supported this country. We honor and celebrate you today 🙏🏻 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) November 11, 2020

Happy Veteran’s Day. These are my two paw paws. (Dad’s Dad) Leroy Lambert and (Mom’s Dad) Marion Hughes who both served. Thank you to them and all who sacrifice for our country ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YYgDQB2ROt — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) November 11, 2020

On this #VeteransDay2020 take a moment to learn the inspirational story of the #TuskegeeAirmen. Their courage, sacrifice & dedication in the face of almost unimaginable adversity isn't just Black History... it's AMERICAN History.#FlyLikeThem. ✈️👨🏾‍✈️ https://t.co/MIKIKYseyI — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 11, 2020

As we take a moment to thank our veterans, I want to shine a light on the extraordinary resolve of the Tuskegee Airmen, who fought for our freedom overseas and for social justice at home. They, and all of our veterans, have earned our everlasting gratitude & respect. #FlyLikeThem — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 11, 2020

Happy Veteran’s Day! Thank You to all who served our nation! #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/EJp1HMF5sV — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) November 11, 2020

Every day, but especially today, we stand united for our veterans. We honor and respect the heroism of those who died in our country's service. Thank you for the sacrifices you made for us. God bless pic.twitter.com/lB1oDG9xdr — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) November 11, 2020

This #VeteransDay I salute our service members for their sacrifice and their dedication to our peace and freedom. Thank you. I’d love to share some photos of any fellow veterans today as a way to thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/LSvwntF9kx — Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) November 11, 2020

There’s bravery in wearing the uniform and courage and honor in taking it off. In debted to those who have worn the uniform of our United States military. Not just today #VeteransDay but everyday 🇺🇸🇺🇸. MV — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) November 11, 2020

Today we salute and honor the bravery of those who have served in the name of freedom. #VeteransDay



📸: Jeff Schock, Nassau Coliseum pic.twitter.com/78HfiF62XR — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) November 11, 2020

Thank you to all the veterans out there for your service. You are greatly appreciated today and everyday. God bless you. 🙏🏾❤️ #HappyVeteransDay #VeteransDay2020 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) November 11, 2020

As we honor and thank #veterans for their service today, we also congratulate Midshipman First Class Sydney Barber for breaking barriers to become the first Black female brigade commander in @NavalAcademy's 175-year history! 🎖️ #VeteransDay2020https://t.co/T9SORcj7FV — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) November 11, 2020

Thank you for your service! God Bless all of you and your families...#VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/j6mmARlUuU — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) November 11, 2020

I am holding those who served, and all active troops, in my mind today on this Veterans Day. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE!!#veteransday🇺🇸



🇺🇸: "Living photograph" by Arthur Mole and John Thomas (the flag is made of 10K soldiers!!) pic.twitter.com/bJtfAmH8B5 — Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) November 11, 2020

Today we honor all of the brave humans who put their life on the line for our freedom. I’m from a military family, I’ve seen your sacrifices first hand. From the bottom of my foam padded heart, thank you and happy #VeteransDay ❤️❤️ — Ginger Minj (@TheGingerMinj) November 11, 2020