‘Army brat’ Michael Strahan honors veterans a day after national anthem controversy

Former New York Giants great Michael Strahan took heat Sunday for appearing to not have his hand over his heart as the national anthem played Sunday while ‘NFL on Fox’ broadcast from Naval Base San Diego.

Michael Strahan has not yet publicly responded to critics who said he disrespected military members during Fox Sports’ NFL coverage on Sunday.

At least not directly. He may have done so indirectly, though, with a Veterans Day-themed Instagram post Monday morning.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame player and current analyst for the “Fox NFL Sunday” studio show posted a photo of his late father as well as a tribute to him and others who have served in the nation’s armed forces.

“Thank you to all veterans and active service members who courageously risk their lives to protect us every day,” wrote Strahan, who spent much of his youth living on a military base in Germany. “Your selfless service is beyond measure.

“This is my hero, it is also my father, Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr. He served for 23 years in the army and was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division.

“Just as I honor my father, I keep all of you in my thoughts each and every day as we would not have the safety and freedoms we cherish without you. Thank You.”

Strahan’s post came a day after “Fox NFL Sunday” took its studio show on the road with a live broadcast from Pier 6 at Naval Base San Diego. Hundreds of sailors were on hand for the event, each standing at attention during the playing of the national anthem.

We conclude our show at the Naval Base San Diego with the national anthem 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lDb2g6oF0f — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 10, 2024

As the song played, the Fox cameras briefly showed the studio crew members, with Strahan standing to the far left of co-hosts Howie Long, Jay Glazer, Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson and Rob Gronkowski. Each of them stood with his hand over his heart — except for Strahan, who had his arms draped in front of him with one hand over the other.

Fox Sports and representatives for Strahan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to the federal law that designated the national anthem, anyone who is not in uniform is expected to “face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over the heart” while the “Star Spangled Banner” is playing. The policy is considered more of a guideline, however, since there is no legal penalty for not following it.

In 2020, Strahan was nominated for the NFL’s salute to service award, in part for his work with the military nonprofit Merging Vets and Players. A write-up on the league’s site described as a Strahan “a self-proclaimed ‘Army Brat.’”

Now, however, many people on social media are criticizing Strahan for what they considered to be a show of disrespect toward the military.

“[L]ast night you lost my respect and it really bothered me that you could be on a military base surrounded by people who have sacrificed their lives and families!” one person commented on Strahan’s Instagram post. “For you to respond by dropping your hands down in blatant disrespect, by a Majors son no less!”

Some interpreted Strahan’s behavior as a political statement, given that it came just days after former President Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to earn a second term. Strahan did not endorse either candidate during the campaign. As a host on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Strahan did interview Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in October.

“That moment was no time to virtue signal,” another person commented about Strahan’s hand placement Sunday. “The people who served were being honored, not the government and not anything else you might disagree with. Our Veterans deserve RESPECT if you choose to live in our free country. Idc who you are.”

Some likened Strahan’s move to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem, which became a politically charged issue during Trump’s first term.

“Here we go again,” another person commented. “Have some respect for the veterans. If you [can’t] stand behind the flag leave this country that has given you so much. Lost all respect for you.”

Some Instagram users were supportive of Strahan, with his post receiving more than 13,000 likes.

“No where does it say it is legally mandatory to put your hand over your heart,” one person wrote. “Customary, yes, mandatory, no. As long as you are standing with no hat on, that is respect to the flag and the anthem.”

Strahan, who retired following the 2007 season after spending his entire 15-year NFL career with the New York Giants, shares the NFL record for most sacks in a season (22 1/2) with T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He stepped away from his TV duties for about two weeks late last year after his daughter, Isabella, 20, was diagnosed with brain cancer. She is now cancer-free, Strahan said in September.