What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘The Stand In,’ ‘Die Hard’ and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Arena Cinelounge Drive-in

Parking lot, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood

$40 per car; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“Angie: Lost Girls,” 5 p.m. Dec. 11, 6:35 p.m. Dec. 12, 6:40 p.m. Dec. 13, 6:35 p.m. Dec. 14, 8:20 p.m. Dec. 15, 4:55 p.m. Dec. 16, 6:40 p.m. Dec. 17

“Farewell Amor,” 8:20 p.m. Dec. 11, 8:10 p.m. Dec. 12, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 13, 6:35 p.m. Dec. 14, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 15, 4:40 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 17

“The Stand In,” 6:35 p.m. Dec. 11, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 12, 4:55 p.m. Dec. 13, 8:10 p.m. Dec. 14, 6:35 p.m. Dec. 15, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 16, 4:55 p.m. Dec. 17

“Eraserhead,” 6:35 p.m. Dec. 20

Cinemauto

Parking lot, 713 N. Hill St., Chinatown, downtown L.A.

$35-$160; advance purchase required. cinemauto.net

Advertisement

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” plus selected shorts, 5 p.m. Dec. 12-13

Drive-in at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25, $30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“The Polar Express,” 6 p.m. Dec. 11

“Happy Feet,” 6 p.m. Jan. 8

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15

“Uncle Buck,” 6 p.m. Jan. 29

“Lady and the Tramp,” 7 p.m. Feb. 5

“The Notebook,” 7 p.m. Feb. 12

“The Parent Trap” (1998), Feb. 19

“Ghost,” 7 p.m. Feb. 26

The Grove’s Level 8 Drive-in: Santa’s Cinema

The Grove parking structure, 189 The Grove Drive, L.A.

$70-$140 per car (includes meals); advance purchase required. thegrovela.com

Advertisement

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14

“Elf,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21

Hollywood Roosevelt Drive-in Theatre

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$45-$75; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), 7 p.m. Dec. 13

“A Christmas Story,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 8:30 p.m. Dec. 20

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 26

“Scrooged,” 8:30 p.m. Dec. 26

Legion Drive-in

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65-$80; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

Advertisement

“Tenet,” 7 p.m. Dec. 12, 21, 23

Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema

Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena

$25-$50 per car. eventbrite.com

“Frida,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 11-13

“Enter the Dragon,” 8:15 p.m. Dec. 10-13

“Gremlins,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 17-20

“Batman Returns,” 8:15 p.m. Dec. 17-20

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22-24

“Elf,” 8:15 p.m. Dec. 22-26

Mission Tiki Drive-in Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. missiontiki.com

Advertisement

“Archenemy,” 6:30 and 8:05 p.m. Dec. 11-14

“The Croods: A New Age,” 6:30 and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 11-14

“Half Brothers,” 6:30 and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 11-14

“Minari,” 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 4-7





OC Parks Drive-in

Mile Square Regional Park, 16801 Euclid St., Fountain Valley

$10 per vehicle; advance purchase required. facebook.com

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 7 p.m. Dec. 11

Paramount Drive-in Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; under age 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

Advertisement

“The Croods: A New Age,” 5:45 and 8 p.m. Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12-13, 5:45 and 8 p.m. Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, 5:45 and 8 p.m. Dec. 16-17

“Tenet,” 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 16

Parking Lot Cinema/Glendale

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37. secretmovieclub.com

“Elf,” 7:15 p.m. Dec. 11

“Love Actually,” 7 p.m. Dec. 12

“Frozen,” 7 p.m. Dec. 13

“Die Hard,” 7:15 p.m. Dec. 18

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m. Dec. 19

“Home Alone,” 7 p.m. Dec. 20

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-in

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; regencymovies.com

Advertisement

“The Croods: A New Age,” 5 p.m. Dec. 11, 13, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14-15, 5 p.m. Dec. 16

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 7 p.m. Dec. 11

“Love Actually,” 7 p.m. Dec. 13

“Elf,” 7 p.m. Dec. 18

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), 7 p.m. Dec. 19

“The Polar Express,” 7 p.m. Dec. 20

“White Christmas,” 7 p.m. Dec. 21

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m. Dec. 22

“The Muppet Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m. Dec. 23

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-in

Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica

$30-$45; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“The Polar Express,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 10 and 20

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 13 and 23

“A Christmas Story,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13

“Black Christmas” (1974), 10 p.m. Dec. 13

“The Holiday,” 8 p.m. Dec. 14

“Die Hard,” 10:30 p.m. Dec. 22

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23

“Elf,” 10:45 p.m. Dec. 23

“Selena,” 11 p.m. Dec. 26

“Guardians of the Galaxy,” 8 p.m. Dec. 28

“The Fifth Element,” 11 p.m. Dec. 28

“Back to the Future,” 8 p.m. Dec. 29

“Poetic Justice,” 11 p.m. Dec. 29

“Pretty Woman,” 8 p.m. Dec. 30

“The Great Gatsby” (2013), 11 p.m. Dec. 30

Rubidoux Drive-in

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

Advertisement

“Archenemy,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11-17

“The Croods: A New Age,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11-17

“Half Brothers,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11-17

Newsletter Get our daily Entertainment newsletter Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Street Food Cinema/Arcadia

Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 7 p.m. Dec. 18

“Frozen,” 7 p.m. Dec. 19

“A Christmas Story,” 7 p.m. Dec. 20

“Home Alone,” 7 p.m. Dec. 21

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7 p.m. Dec. 22

“Elf,” 7 p.m. Dec. 23

Advertisement

Street Food Cinema at King Gillette Ranch

King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Home Alone,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12

The Sunset Strip Presents Late Night Drive-in

The Andaz Hotel, 8401 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

$62 per car. loop1tickets.com

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” with “Frosty the Snowman,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10

“The Polar Express,” 7 p.m. Dec. 10

“Stuntwomen,” 7 p.m. Dec. 11

“Elf,” 7 p.m. Dec. 12

“Frosty the Snowman” with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 8 p.m. Dec. 15

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” with “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16

“Love Actually,” 8 p.m. Dec. 16

“Frosty the Snowman” with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17

“Die Hard,” 8 p.m. Dec. 17

Advertisement

Van Buren Drive-in Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“Archenemy,” 6:30 and 8:05 p.m. Dec. 11-14

“The Croods: A New Age,” 6:30 and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 11-14

“Half Brothers,” 6:30 and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 11-14

Vineland Drive-in Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; children under age 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“Archenemy,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 13, 5 p.m. Dec. 15

“Arthur Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 12, 5 p.m. Dec. 14, 7:20 p.m. Dec. 15, 5 p.m. Dec. 16

“The Holiday,” 5 p.m. Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16

“I’m Your Man,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 12, 5 p.m. Dec. 14, 7:20 p.m. Dec. 15, 5 p.m. Dec. 16

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” 5 p.m. Dec. 11, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 13, 7:45 p.m. Dec. 14, 5 p.m. Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16

“The Midnight Sky,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 12, 5 p.m. Dec. 14, 7:20 p.m. Dec. 15, 5 p.m. Dec. 16

“The Night Before,” 7:20 p.m. Dec. 15

“Parallel,” 5 p.m. Dec. 11, 7:45 p.m. Dec. 14, 5 p.m. Dec. 16

“Sleepless in Seattle,” 6:45 p.m. Dec. 12

“Stuart Little,” 5 p.m. Dec. 11, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 13, 7:45 p.m. Dec. 14, 5 p.m. Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16

“Wander Darkly,” 5 p.m. Dec. 11, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 13, 7:45 p.m. Dec. 14, 5 p.m. Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16