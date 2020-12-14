Culture in 2020: What we lost and found in the year of COVID

By MARY McNAMARA

We appreciated works of art for their own sake, rather than their often overpowering context of place, event and travel.

WHAT WILL WE remember when we look back on 2020?

At the moment, it seems impossible that this year will ever be anything other than tragicomedic shorthand for every disaster known to humanity save an enormous asteroid destroying half the world — a year in which a comment like that prompts even very reasonable people to quickly Google “asteroids close to Earth.”

But quite soon, the 21st year of the second millennium will be history, and with luck, science, good leadership and a motivated populace, the pandemic of 2020-21 too will fade, first into memory, then into communal mythology and finally into textbooks, museums, documentaries and history tests.