Entertainment & Arts

What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘Promising Young Woman’ and more

Carey Mulligan in "Promising Young Woman."
Carey Mulligan stars in the dark comedy “Promising Young Woman.”
(Focus Features)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Arena Cinelounge Drive-in
Parking lot, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood
$40 per car; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“Promising Young Woman,” 8 p.m. Jan. 4-6
“Wonder Woman 1984,” 4:50 and 7:25 p.m. Jan. 1, 7:25 p.m. Jan. 2, 4:50 and 7:25 p.m. Jan. 3, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 4-6, 4:50 and 7:25 p.m. Jan. 7

Drive-in at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$25, $30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“Happy Feet,” 6 p.m. Jan. 8
“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15
“Uncle Buck,” 6 p.m. Jan. 29
“Lady and the Tramp,” 7 p.m. Feb. 5
“The Notebook,” 7 p.m. Feb. 12
“The Parent Trap” (1998), 7 p.m. Feb. 19
“Ghost,” 7 p.m. Feb. 26

Hollywood Roosevelt Drive-in Theatre
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$45-$75; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Hairspray” (2007), 5:30 p.m. Jan. 1
“La La Land,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 1
“Sleepless in Seattle,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 2
“Forrest Gump,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 2
“Pretty in Pink,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10
“Sixteen Candles,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 10
“Pitch Perfect,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17
“Rent,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17
“Mean Girls,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24
“Clueless,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24
“The Hunger Games,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30
“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30
“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31
“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31

Legion Drive-in
The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$65-$80; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7 p.m. Jan. 1-4 and 6
Marx Brothers double bill: “Duck Soup” with “Horse Feathers,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5

Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema
Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena
$25-$50 per car. eventbrite.com

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 1-3
“Lost in Translation,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 1-3

Mission Tiki Drive-in Theatre
10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair
$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. missiontiki.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 1-3
“Monster Hunter,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 1-3
“News of the World,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 1-3
“Wonder Woman 1984,” 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 1-3

Paramount Drive-in Theatres
7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount
$10; ages 5-8, $4; under age 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 and 5
“Fatale,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 and 5
“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7 p.m. Jan. 1, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 2, 7 p.m. Jan. 4, 6-7

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-in
7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys
$30 per car; regencymovies.com

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 5:15 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 1-7

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-in
Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica
$30-$45; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“The Greatest Showman,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 4
“Aladdin” (1992), 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5
“Casablanca,” 8 p.m. Jan. 5
“Sonic the Hedgehog,” 5:15 p.m. Jan. 6
“The Princess Bride,” 8 p.m. Jan. 6
“Ratatouille,” 5:15 p.m. Jan. 7
“Dirty Dancing,” 8 p.m. Jan. 7
“Shrek,” 5:15 p.m. Jan. 8
“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” 5:15 p.m. Jan. 9
“Black Panther,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 9
“The Little Mermaid,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10
“Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” 8 p.m. Jan. 10

Rubidoux Drive-in
3770 Opal St., Riverside
$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 6 p.m. Jan. 1-7
“Monster Hunter,” 7:55 p.m. Jan. 1-7
“Wonder Woman 1984,” 6:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 1-7

Van Buren Drive-in Theatre
3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside
$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 6:15 p.m. Jan. 1-4
“Monster Hunter,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 1-4
“Wonder Woman 1984,” 6:15 and 7:15 p.m. Jan. 1-4

Vineland Drive-in Theatre
443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry
$4, $10; children under age 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“Monster Hunter,” 5 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 1, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 2-3, 5 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5, 5 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 6
“Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” 5 p.m. Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, 5 p.m. Jan. 5, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 6
“Pineapple Express,” 7:45 p.m. Jan. 1, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 3, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4 , 5 p.m. Jan. 5, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 6
“Pinocchio” (2020), 7:30 p.m. Jan. 1, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 3, 5 p.m. Jan. 4 and 6
“Rudy,” 5 p.m. Jan. 2
“Shadow in the Cloud,” 5 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 1, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 2-3, 5 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5, 5 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 6
“Step Brothers,” 5 p.m. Jan. 1, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 2, 5 p.m. Jan. 4, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5, 5 p.m. Jan. 6

Matt Cooper

Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.

