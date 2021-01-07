What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘Shadow in the Cloud,’ ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Arena Cinelounge Drive-in

Parking lot, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood

$20-$50 per car; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“Promising Young Woman,” 5:20 p.m. Jan. 8, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Jan. 9-10, 6 and 8 p.m. Jan. 11-14

“Redemption Day,” 8:20 p.m. Jan. 8

Drive-in at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25, $30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

Advertisement

“Happy Feet,” 6 p.m. Jan. 8

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15

“Uncle Buck,” 6 p.m. Jan. 29

“Lady and the Tramp,” 7 p.m. Feb. 5

“The Notebook,” 7 p.m. Feb. 12

“The Parent Trap” (1998), 7 p.m. Feb. 19

“Ghost,” 7 p.m. Feb. 26

Hollywood Roosevelt Drive-in Theatre

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$45-$75; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Pretty in Pink,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10

“Sixteen Candles,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 10

“Pitch Perfect,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17

“Rent,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17

“Mean Girls,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24

“Clueless,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24

“The Hunger Games,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31

Advertisement

Legion Drive-in

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65-$80; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7 p.m. Jan. 9-11

Mission Tiki Drive-in Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. missiontiki.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8-11

“Monster Hunter,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 8-11

“News of the World,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8-11

“Promising Young Woman,” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8-11

“Shadow in the Cloud,” 8:05 p.m. Jan. 8-11

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8-11

Advertisement

Paramount Drive-in Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; younger than 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and 12

“Fatale,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and 12

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7 p.m. Jan. 9, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 9, 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and 13-14

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-in

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; regencymovies.com

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8-14

Advertisement

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-in

Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica

$30-$45; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Cars,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12

“Bridesmaids,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 12

“Missing Link,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13

“Back to the Future,” 8 p.m. Jan. 13

“Toy Story 4,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14

“Poetic Justice,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 14

“Monsters Inc.,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15

“The Lion King” (1994), 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17

“Sunset Boulevard,” 8 p.m. Jan. 17

“L.A. Confidential,” 10:45 p.m. Jan. 17

“Tangled,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20

“E.T. The Extraterrestrial,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 20

“Love Jones,” 11:15 p.m. Jan. 20

“Kung Fu Panda,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21

“Jurassic Park,” 8 p.m. Jan. 21

“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” 11 p.m. Jan. 21

Rubidoux Drive-in

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 6 p.m. Jan. 8-14

“Monster Hunter,” 7:55 p.m. Jan. 8-14

“Promising Young Woman,” 7:45 p.m. Jan. 8-14

“Shadow in the Cloud,” 6 p.m. Jan. 8-14

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 6 p.m. Jan. 8-14

Advertisement

Van Buren Drive-in Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 6:15 p.m. Jan. 8-11

“Monster Hunter,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 8-11

“Promising Young Woman,” 8 p.m. Jan. 8-11

“Shadow in the Cloud,” 6:15 p.m. Jan. 8-11

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 6:15 p.m. Jan. 8-11

Newsletter Get our daily Entertainment newsletter Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Vineland Drive-in Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; younger than 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

Advertisement

“Monster Hunter,” 5:10 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 8, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 9-10, 5:10 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 11-13

“One Night in Miami ...” 5:10 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 8, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 9-10, 5:10 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 11, 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 12, 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 13

“Pineapple Express,” 7:45 p.m. Jan. 8, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 10, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 11, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 12, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 13

“Pinocchio” (2020), 5:15 p.m. Jan. 8, 5:15 p.m. Jan. 11, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 12, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 13

“Shadow in the Cloud,” 7:45 p.m. Jan. 8, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 9-10, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 11, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 12, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 13

“Step Brothers,” 5:10 p.m. Jan. 8, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 9, 5:10 Jan. 11, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 12, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 13