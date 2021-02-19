Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cloris Leachman died of natural causes, but COVID-19 was a complicating factor

Cloris Leachman in front of a pink background in 2004
Cloris Leachman, photographed during a 2004 media junket, died in late January.
(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Actress Cloris Leachman died from a stroke that was complicated by her battle with COVID-19, a spokesman for the San Diego medical examiner’s office confirmed Friday.

While the manner of death was natural, precluding an investigation by the medical examiner, her cause of death was listed officially as a cerebrovascular accident. COVID-19 was listed as another significant condition, he said.

The actress died at home on Jan. 27 at age 94. She was cremated Feb. 7, according to ET, which first reported the cause of death after obtaining a death certificate.

Dinah Englund, one of Leachman’s four children with the late editor-producer-director George Englund, has her mother’s remains at her Encinitas home, ET said.

Leachman, who won a a supporting actress Oscar for “The Last Picture Show” and took home a daytime Emmy and eight Primetime Emmys for roles that included playing Phyllis Lindstrom on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and Grandma Ida on “Malcolm in the Middle,” worked steadily from the late 1940s up until her death.

She is slated to be seen in two upcoming films — “High Holiday” with Tom Arnold and “Not to Forget” with Karen Grassle and Louis Gossett Jr. — and most recently voiced Gran in the 2020 release “The Croods: a New Age.”

Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

